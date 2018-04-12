Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

"We are excited to be part of BiTA alongside other global industry leaders in transportation, logistics and supply chain. The shared knowledge will enhance our collective interaction with customers and partners," said Precision Software President, Steve Gardner.

Precision Software believes blockchain will revolutionize the freight industry. The development of BiTA standards will offer greater insights, visibility and efficiencies across all areas of transportation. Some areas BiTA standards will address include:

Smart contracts

Freight payments

Asset maintenance

Ownership history

Chain of custody of freight

"Joining this alliance supports Precision Software's mission to continuously improve and transform systems that automate the efficient movement of goods and simplify global cross-border trade," added Gardner.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance — A Standards Organization

BiTA was formed in August 2017 by experienced technology and transportation executives to create a forum for the development of blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. It brings together leading companies in the freight technology industries that share a vested interest in the development of blockchain technology. BiTA engages with the industry and provides educational resources to promote the potential benefits of blockchain technology. Over 1,000 companies have applied for membership. For more information about BiTA, please see https://bita.studio .

About Precision Software – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

Precision Software, a division of QAD Inc., (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Pre-eminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on our global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. The PRECISION solution's open architecture allows for integration with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and existing legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, Precision Software assists companies around the world to minimize shipping costs, optimize first mile and last mile deliveries, avoid compliance delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments. Precision Software's customers span multiple industries including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector as well as logistics providers. For more information about Precision Software, visit www.precisionsoftware.com or email info@precisionsoftware.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit http://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

