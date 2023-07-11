Precision Spraying Pioneer Greeneye Technology Appoints Ori Sarfaty as VP R&D

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeneye Technology, the pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying technology that is proven to reduce herbicide use by up to 94%, has appointed Ori Sarfaty to the role of Vice President of Research and Development. Building on Greeneye's highly successful U.S. launch last year, Sarfaty will spearhead the development of the company's next-generation technology to include new inputs and crops, significantly increasing its value to farmers beyond herbicide reduction.

Sarfaty's career spans more than twenty-five years and includes senior R&D roles with both global organizations and start-up companies working with diverse technologies, including robotics, machine learning, and big data analysis tools. Notably, he spent 15 years with Applied Materials Inc., the global leader in equipment and machine vision systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. This included eight years in the role of VP of Product Development, where he was responsible for spearheading the design, development and commercialization of multiple new platforms and products and managed a team of more than 500 researchers and engineers. Prior to joining Greeneye Technology, Sarfaty was VP of Research & Development at medical product manufacturer Emedgene (prior to its acquisition by Illumina Inc.), driving the development of a diagnosis system for genetic diseases using machine learning technologies and big data analysis tools.

Sarfaty comments: "I am delighted to join Greeneye Technology at such a pivotal time in the company's development. Greeneye has already achieved what many thought was not possible – successfully launching a precision spraying system that is proven to significantly reduce herbicide use while seamlessly integrating into farmers' existing operations. My primary focus is to support the company's mission to scale its operations while also advancing the system's technological capabilities to include other inputs and crops. In addition, my team will also focus on implementing ways we can leverage the vast amounts of field data captured by the Greeneye system to further increase its value for farmers."

Greeneye Technology is transforming weed control with its breakthrough precision spraying technology that is proven to cut herbicide use by up to 94% and reduce costs by more than 60% while delivering the same level of efficacy compared to broadcast spraying[1]. This is achieved using proprietary AI technology that can differentiate between crops and weeds in real-time and delivers a precise dose of herbicide only where it is needed – directly onto the weeds. With the cost savings achievable, farmers can afford to invest in more complex tank mixes, helping them to boost yields and fight resistance.

Greeneye CEO, Nadav Bocher, concludes: "Our commercial launch last year represented a watershed moment for U.S. farmers, who have long demanded a commercially-viable, cost-effective alternative to the broadcast application of chemicals. Bringing Ori on board represents another important milestone. His extensive experience in developing and scaling pioneering technologies will be invaluable as we look to increase the technological capabilities of our system and ramp up our capabilities to meet the overwhelming demand from farmers around the world. We are delighted to welcome Ori to the Greeneye team."

Sarfaty holds a B.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, and a M.Sc. in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University.

About Greeneye Technology

Greeneye Technology was founded in 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Its mission is to develop alternative and sustainable solutions to current crop protection practices that meet the growing global demand for food production, while also increasing productivity and profitability for farmers. The company is pioneering the use of precision spraying technology by harnessing AI and deep machine learning to enable intelligent, real-time decisions in the field that are proven to reduce chemical use by 87% on average. Greeneye has a multidisciplinary team with expertise in computer vision, AI, agronomy, mechanical engineering, and business. In November 2021, the company closed a $22m funding round led by international venture capital firm JVP, KDT and including investment from agriculture industry leaders, Syngenta and AGCO. In April 2022, it announced the commercial launch of its technology in North America, signalling a major milestone in unlocking mainstream adoption of precision spraying by overcoming previous barriers of efficacy, speed of delivery, and cost.

