Precision Support Services Strengthens SmartSky® Dealer Network Installs SmartSky LITE™ ATG on PC-12

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky, provider of the most advanced inflight air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity for business aviation, today announced Precision Support Services has joined the SmartSky dealer network as a sales and installation partner. The Oregon-based aviation company offers full Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services and has already completed an installation of SmartSky LITE on a Pilatus PC-12.

"Precision's partnership with SmartSky is important because it adds capabilities to a proven inflight connectivity product already making waves in the marketplace. We chose to partner with SmartSky because they are delivering an unequaled connection for every seat in the aircraft with bandwidth to spare," said Grayson Barrows, General Manager, Repair Station at Precision. "It's particularly exciting to be able to offer streaming-level performance for light jets and turboprops like the PC-12. Plus, their ability to offer equally high-performance moving data to and from the aircraft makes new inflight capabilities possible to meet our customers' mission requirements."

Located in McMinnville, Oregon, Precision is well-known in the industry supporting both fixed-wing and rotor-wing services, including full maintenance and avionics as a FAA Part 145 repair station. Precision specializes in Beech, Cessna, Mooney, Pilatus, and Piper aircraft along with Airbus, Bell and Guimbal helicopters.

"Precision's aircraft maintenance expertise strengthens SmartSky's presence in the region," said Aria Bahawdory, Director of MRO Account Management for SmartSky. "Precision has done an outstanding job with the PC-12 installation and their extensive experience with Cessna and Pilatus makes them a desirable MRO partner for SmartSky and aircraft operators."

SmartSky continues to aggressively expand its diverse roster of certified airframes, with STCs covering more than 6,000 in-service aircraft and in-progress projects for nearly 10,000 additional tails. Find the latest list at www.smartskynetworks.com/STC.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

About Precision:

Precision Support Services, LLC is located approximately 40 miles SW of Portland, OR at McMinnville airport (KMMV). With over 30,000 sq. feet of hangar facility, Precision is well known in the Pacific Northwest for its maintenance and avionics capabilities on Airbus, Bell and Guimbal model helicopters as well as for Beech, Cessna, Mooney, Pilatus and Piper aircraft, giving us specific insight directly from manufacturers. Precision performs annual inspections, troubleshooting, refurbishment along with avionics repair and upgrades on a wide range of rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. Visit www.flyprecision.com.

