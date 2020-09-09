Precision Technologies Corp. Named to the America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies- Inc. 5000 and the Fast 100 Asian American Businesses

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Technologies Corp., a leading full stack IT Company, announced today that it has been named to the annual America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies – Inc. 5000 and to the Fast 100 Asian American Business. Precision Technologies Corp is ranked for its 71% growth, on annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, it has been named by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) as one of the "Fast 100 Asian American Businesses" – joining the country's fastest-growing Asian American-owned companies, based on percentage of revenue growth over the immediate past two years. Precision's diversified portfolio of technology solutions has yielded recognition from its clients, consultants, employees, and now the Inc. 5000 and USPAACC.

"I am so proud of the work our team has done to generate amazing results for our clients and consultants," said Deepali Khadakban, CEO of Precision Technologies Corp. "It is gratifying to see our efforts and our determination yield such an amazing recognition. These awards are testaments to our ability to deliver within our dedicated technology areas, our growing practices, our maturity in Agile transformation and most importantly to the trust our clients put in us. "

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

"I applaud the impressive achievements of our Fast 100 Asian American Businesses who continue to post robust growth, demonstrate resilience, and buck the trend amid economic challenges in the global marketplace," said Susan Au Allen, USPAACC National President & CEO. "The Pan Asian American community is proud of you; the country appreciates your contributions to the economic vitality of American life – with you, the wind is on our back, we could soar."

About Precision Technologies Corp.

Precision Technologies Corp. (PTC) is a leading full stack IT Company with a diversified portfolio comprising staffing services, application development, and mobility solutions and beyond. Since 2010, our clients have leveraged our staffing and consulting experience to obtain escalated technical services across the industries. We often are told that our solutions are very precise, cost-effective and process driven, thereby delivering intended results. https://precisiontechcorp.com/

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. www.inc.com.

About USPAACC:

Founded in 1984 as a national non-profit, non-partisan organization, USPAACC has been the single, unified voice advocating equal opportunities for Asian Americans in the United States. www.celebrasianconference.com

