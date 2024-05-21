Precision Value & Health Unveils New Identity: Precision AQ

New name signals integration of unrivaled scale, services, and strengths

ensuring patients get access to the life-changing therapies they need

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Value & Health today announced the company is rebranding as Precision AQ. The new name is the culmination of years of strategic development and integration to create a single company with unrivaled scale, services, and strengths to help life sciences companies navigate life-changing therapies through the commercialization process, ensuring they reach the patients who need them.

Combined services under the new brand include global capability across data and technology solutions, pricing and market access strategy, HEOR, medical communications, market access, advertising and branding, omnichannel solutions, investor relations, and external communications.

In addition to the six organizations historically included under the Precision brand, Precision AQ includes Stern Investor Relations, a leading investor relations firm for life science innovators; Across Health, a Belgium-based omnichannel engagement strategy and product specialist; and Makara Health Communications, a UK-based international healthcare communications agency that joined Precision in 2023.

Unifying nine organizations under one name and brand signals a shift to a more streamlined and comprehensive experience for Precision AQ clients, creating seamless access to the company's significant global expertise and services. The company's scale and breadth are illustrated by the sheer volume of therapies the organization has successfully brought to market: in 2023 alone, the company launched 57% of all FDA-approved drugs, as well as many outside of the U.S.

"Precision AQ exists for one reason: to empower access to life-changing medicine for all," said Precision AQ President Doug Fulling. "We are stronger together, combining the strength of life-science experts, advisors, and creators all working toward the same goal: changing the blueprint for access."

The name, which stands for Precision Access Quotient, reflects the organization's approach to removing barriers—fusing science (IQ, or Intelligence Quotient) and empathy (EQ, or Emotional Quotient). The result is "AQ: Access Quotient," a critical ingredient in navigating the therapy-to-patient journey, which the organization feels is often overlooked, informed by data-driven analytics and insights.

Data Driven Precision, Unified Access

According to Fulling, the company has built an unrivaled organization by bringing together the best experts in the business to provide the most comprehensive view of the healthcare journey, overcoming challenges with data-driven precision, while always grounding solutions in empathy.

Precision AQ partners have unfettered access to the data, experience, and knowledge from any point in the therapy journey to help guide decisions based on real-world experience of what's to come. Precision AQ's offerings range from economics outcomes research to key opinion leader (KOL) and digital opinion leader (DOL) mapping and omnichannel customer insights, enabling companies to clearly communicate its life-changing science. Combined, these capabilities can break down knowledge and process silos that create unforeseen roadblocks in bringing therapies to market.

"Our teams range from deeply analytical to highly creative, giving partners comprehensive access to over 100 types of specialists that, combined, provide a unique and comprehensive perspective across the entire commercialization continuum," said Fulling. "No matter how few or how many of our diverse specialist teams you engage with, you get the added value of our collective expertise across all disciplines to help guide you through what's to come."

About Precision AQ

Precision AQ, formerly known as Precision Value & Health, helps life sciences companies navigate the complexities of commercialization across a product's life cycle. The company comprises life science experts, advisors, and creators working to ensure patient access to life-changing therapies. Precision AQ unifies several organizations under one name and brand, including PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (advertising and branding), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications and medical affairs), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), PRECISIONxtract (data-driven technology and solutions), Stern Investor Relations (investor relations and external communications), Makara Health (international brand, medical education, learning and development, PR, and patient insights services) and Across Health (omnichannel solutions and strategy). For more information, visit www.precisionaq.com.

