Precision X-Ray, Inc. Unveils SteriRadHD--The Next Generation Cannabis Anti-Microbial Remediation System. SteriRadHD sets high standards in Health, Safety, and Profitability in the Growing Cannabis Market.

MADISON, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision X-Ray, Inc. ("Precision"), a leader in cabinet x-ray irradiators and cannabis remediation, proudly unveils SteriRadHD, the next generation cannabis anti-microbial remediation system. Engineered for the cannabis industry, this state-of-the-art system offers the highest throughput to eradicate pathogenic microbes from harvested cannabis, setting a new global standard in cannabis remediation.

SteriRadHD addresses the growing needs of the cannabis market with its enhanced capacity, allowing cultivators to remediate large volumes of harvested cannabis and exceed stringent microbial testing regulations with unprecedented operational efficiency. SteriRadHD uses advanced X-Ray technology to purify cannabis from harmful pathogens, achieving an efficacy rate of up to 99.9%. Its optimized configuration ensures that the cannabis undergoes no heating, preserving the integrity of THC, terpene, and cannabinoids and maintaining the original appearance, texture, aroma, and medicinal properties of the buds.

"The launch of SteriRadHD marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing cannabis safety and quality," stated Bill McLaughlin, Director of Strategic Innovation. "Its unmatched throughput and unique features empower cannabis facilities to enhance operational efficiency in less time and without compromising results."

Experience the future of cannabis remediation with SteriRadHD—where cutting-edge science meets unparalleled quality at scale.

About Precision

Headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, Precision is the largest global manufacturer of cabinet x-ray irradiation systems providing safe, reliable, and reproducible results. Since the turn of the century, we continue to provide thousands of partners around the world with products that lead technological innovation in commercial, agricultural, and academic irradiation treatment fields.

For more information about the SteriRadHD and how it can benefit your facility, please visit https://sterirad.com/ or contact Debra Peris, Marketing Manager at [email protected]

SOURCE Precision X-Ray, Inc.