PrecisionBiotics® (Novonesis) and Biocodex Mark Next Phase of Strategic Partnership with New Agreement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrecisionBiotics®, part of Novonesis, and Biocodex have formalised the next phase of their partnership at a strategic leadership meeting with the signing of a new agreement that will further strengthen collaboration between the two organisations.

The partnership between PrecisionBiotics® and Biocodex spans nine years, built on a shared commitment to advancing microbiome science and delivering clinically proven solutions to consumers and patients globally. Today's meeting brings together senior leadership from both organisations to reflect on the success of the collaboration to date and to formally launch the next chapter through a renewed agreement.

Over the course of the partnership, PrecisionBiotics® and Biocodex have built a strong and enduring collaboration defined by shared ambition and consistent performance. Biocodex has played a key role in supporting the international growth of PrecisionBiotics' Consumer Health brands, helping to expand their reach across multiple markets. The renewal of the agreement reflects the success of this collaboration to date and establishes a solid foundation for the next phase of growth and closer strategic alignment between the two organisations

The newly signed agreement is expected to further accelerate growth by expanding the reach of key products, deepening scientific collaboration, and unlocking new opportunities across existing and future markets.

"Over the past nine years, our partnership with Biocodex has demonstrated what can be achieved when strong science is combined with deep market expertise," said Cris Burson-Thomas, Regional Director EU/MEIA/LA, Consumer Health, Novonesis "As we enter this next phase together, we are excited to build on that foundation; expanding access to clinically proven microbiome solutions and continuing to set the standard for innovation in this space."

This strengthened partnership with Novonesis, our long-standing partner, marks an important step for Biocodex. said Nicolas Coudurier, CEO. It reinforces our strategic focus on microbiota and our ambition to accelerate growth and innovation with a key leader in microbiome science, to bring high-quality, evidence-based solutions to more patients worldwide."

Alflorex®, PrecisionBiotics® flagship probiotic product containing the clinically researched Bifidobacterium longum 35624™ strain, has become a leading solution in microbiome-based digestive health. Since its launch in 2014, Alflorex® has expanded internationally and is now available in more than 15 countries worldwide through Biocodex's portfolio, where it holds leading positions in several key European markets.

PrecisionBiotics®, part of Novonesis, is a science-led microbiome company founded over 20 years ago, focused on developing clinically researched probiotic strains targeting specific health needs. Now part of Novonesis, a global biosolutions leader formed through the combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, the company leverages one of the world's largest collections of bacterial strains and enzymes to deliver innovative, sustainable health solutions.

Biocodex is an independent French pharmaceutical company present in over 100 countries. As a pioneer in microbiota research, it offers innovative solutions in women's health, rare diseases, and established products for common health needs for a more human, accessible, and sustainable approach to health.

SOURCE PrecisionBiotics®, part of Novonesis