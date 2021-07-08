PRECISIONeffect London Announces Creative Promotions

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONeffect , the industry's only healthcare advertising agency dedicated to changing the standard of care, today announced the promotion of two long-term employees who have made significant and strategic contributions to client work from the London office.

Simon Wilson Promoted to Innovation Director

As innovation director at PRECISIONeffect, Wilson helps bring transformational ideas into practical reality across all agency client work. He will be responsible for enriching the customer experience for the full array of digital and immersive tactics. Wilson has long demonstrated a unique ability to sit right at the nexus of creativity and technology, identifying when and how purposeful innovation can enhance physician education and the patient experience. Whether it's running workshops to help clients create innovation or bringing new technology to bear on old problems, creativity, technology and innovation are at the heart of what he does. His recent efforts included using 360-degree video to deliver an immersive laboratory experience, creating memorable learning moments in rare disease with augmented reality, making doctors feel ill with Google Cardboard and crafting a 3-dimensional city for Alzheimer's disease.

Wilson's contributions have won numerous awards and have been instrumental in advancing digital transformation in European pharma. He has been instrumental in one of the most effective global campaigns for the flu vaccine, produced step changes in representative e-detailing and developed some of the most advanced patient support programmes with tens of thousands of users.

"We are absolutely thrilled with Simon taking on the role of innovation director," said Paul Balagot, chief experience officer at PRECISIONeffect. "Simon's rare vision and ability to apply technological and creative advances to improve the health experience for HCPs and patients is remarkable."

Elizabeth Spencer Promoted to Creative Director, London Office

Spencer is a 20-year veteran who, along with delivering high-quality creative work and thinking, has been the driving force behind many innovative, digital-forward campaigns out of PRECISIONeffect's London office. A recent standout campaign includes her work for the highly successful effort to vaccinate UK boys against the HPV virus, which was recognized for two PM Society digital awards. Spencer steps into a strategic role where she will set standards for creativity, provide input and collaborate with teams to bring a new level of original vision to client work.

"Liz is a fiercely passionate creative that cares deeply about everything from the big concepts to the tiny details," said Wilson. "She creates strong and challenging conceptual work that both communicates and excites clients, and she is excellent at running alongside and supporting the creative team day to day. Her promotion is well-deserved, and I can't wait to see what she will do next."

