PrecisionLender Lands Greg Hanson as Chief Product Officer and Meg Sadak as EVP, Talent

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PrecisionLender, the world's leading provider of applied banking insights to commercial banks, today announced Greg Hanson has joined the company as the Chief Product Officer, a newly created role, and Meg Sadak has joined as EVP, Talent.

Greg Hanson joins PrecisionLender from The Gordian Group, where as Chief Product Officer he was responsible for product management, software development, corporate development, data reselling and strategic partnerships. Hanson has spent his career working with cutting-edge tech companies such as Tree.com, the parent company of LendingTree, RealEstate.com, GuildQuality and Bullhorn.

Meg Sadak also brings a deep understanding of the tech industry to PrecisionLender, joining from AvidXchange, where she served as Senior Director, Talent Acquisition. Hanson and Sadak will work closely together to continue to find best-in-class developers to bring to PrecisionLender.

"Meg and Greg had many choices on where they could go next in their careers and they chose PrecisionLender because of the culture we have built and the growth trajectory we are on," said Ken Garcia, President and Co-Founder of PrecisionLender. "Greg has had a storied career in technology and startup environments and will be an essential part of the team as we continue to grow our developer talent base and expand our product suite to serve our customers."

"And having Meg come onboard while we are experiencing such a tremendous period of growth is incredibly gratifying," Garcia continued. "Meg was part of the Talent Leadership team as AvidXchange grew from 75 to 1,100 employees. Her experience is invaluable."

"I have long admired PrecisionLender for both its culture and its quest to innovate within the commercial banking realm," said Hanson. "I am inspired by the work the team is doing and am excited to join a first-of-its-kind company that is tapping the power of AI and machine learning to ensure commercial banks can better serve their customers. It's an exciting prospect for all engineering talent--myself included."

"PrecisionLender has established an enviable culture throughout its offices--which I attribute to strong, consistent leadership from the very top," said Sadak. "From its infancy, the company has prioritized culture and it shows. Having the opportunity to continue to build this team is exactly where I want to be, and I can't wait to see what we do next."

About PrecisionLender

PrecisionLender is modernizing commercial banking. Our sales and negotiation solution empowers bankers with actionable, in-the-moment insights and coaching, so they win better deals and build strong, more profitable relationships. Andi®, PrecisionLender's virtual insights analyst, augments banker strengths and intelligence with the latest technology and data, delivering the best recommendations at exactly the right time. More than 10,000+ bankers at 200+ banks – ranging from $1B to $1T in assets – use our solution. Set your bank apart with PrecisionLender's applied banking insights. Visit http://www.precisionlender.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Maria Abbe

PrecisionLender

980.267.3582

mabbe@precisionlender.com

SOURCE PrecisionLender

Related Links

http://www.precisionlender.com

