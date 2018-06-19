PrecisionLender to Open Offices in New York and London to Meet Growing National and Global Demand for Its Commercial Banking AI Solution

PrecisionLender plans to hire rapidly to support the expansion into these new markets, adding to its current network of over 125 employees based in Charlotte and Cary, North Carolina. Beyond its growth in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, PrecisionLender is evaluating additional locations for PrecisionLender offices in Europe.

To accelerate this significant growth, three key senior leaders have joined PrecisionLender. Paul Yoo has joined the company as SVP, Business Development; Gianluigi "Gigi" Salatiello as SVP, EMEA; and Gita Thollesson as SVP, Client Success.

Yoo previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Mistral Mobile, a digital banking software platform which he co-founded with other leaders of Nokia Mobile Financial Services. He will oversee PrecisionLender's technology alliance program, as well as strategic partnerships with professional services firms.

Salatiello brings his experience working at Periscope by McKinsey, Simon-Kucher & Partners and with top EMEA banks for the past decade to PrecisionLender. Salatiello will be responsible for expanding PrecisionLender's footprint in the U.K. and EMEA.

Thollesson comes to PrecisionLender from S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she was Director of Analytics for S&P's commercial banking advisory business. She has over 30 years of experience working with banks across the U.S. and Canada, providing strategic consulting, portfolio analytics and "best practices" programs to drive revenue growth across all lines of business and market sectors. Thollesson and Yoo will oversee the New York office.

In addition to Yoo, Salatiello and Thollesson's senior roles in the U.S. and the U.K., Paul McCann, former COO at Moneytech Limited, joined PrecisionLender in 2017 to lead the company's Sydney office.

"We are thrilled that Paul, Paul, Gigi and Gita selected PrecisionLender as the next step in their already successful careers," said Carl Ryden, CEO and co-founder of PrecisionLender. "They are leaders of the highest caliber who share our passion for reimagining commercial banking processes. Their skill sets and expertise combined with the expansion of our global footprint will enable PrecisionLender to be at the cutting edge of the applied banking insights field."

"I firmly believe in Carl's vision for PrecisionLender, rooted in the need for all employees to be helpful, humble, honest and human," said Yoo. "As a company, our applied banking insights worldview places us at the nexus of AI, relationship management and humanity. I'm energized to be a part of the team bolstering the reach of Andi, to drive efficiency and profitability in commercial banking across the globe."

About PrecisionLender

PrecisionLender provides applied banking insights to commercial bankers, enabling them to make smart, real-time pricing decisions and to deliver superior customer experiences. Andi®, PrecisionLender's virtual insights coach, gleans learnings from the billions of dollars priced daily on the software platform. Merging artificial intelligence with human experience, Andi delivers recommendations to bankers who apply them instantly to have meaningful conversations that lead to better deals. With PrecisionLender, banks grow faster and build stronger and more profitable relationships. Our product is used globally by more than 200 banks ranging from $1B to $1T in assets and 10,000+ relationship managers. Set your bank apart with PrecisionLender. Visit http://www.precisionlender.com to learn more.

