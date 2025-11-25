PrecisionLife and Ovation Partner to Develop Precision Medicine Test to Inform Reimbursement of GLP-1 Anti-Obesity Drugs

Collaboration to support value-based reimbursement models for GLP-1 receptor agonists, optimizing patient outcomes, increasing markets, and healthcare sustainability.

OXFORD, England and PORTLAND, ME, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation.io, a leading human omics and clinical data company, and PrecisionLife, a precision medicine company transforming how complex chronic diseases are understood and managed, today announced a collaboration to develop drug-response biomarkers for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) therapies. The resulting insights will potentially underpin a payor-facing test to inform reimbursement policy for these widely prescribed drugs based on a patient's potential to tolerate and respond to a drug in specific indications.

The partnership combines Ovation's longitudinal multiomic data from 25,000 US patients treated with GLP-1 therapies, and PrecisionLife's AI-driven combinatorial analytics platform, uniquely capable of revealing the drivers of disease and identifying the patients most likely to respond to specific therapies.

The first of its kind initiative will uncover the biological mechanisms that determine individual variation in response to GLP-1s and find biomarkers associated with their safety, efficacy, and tolerability. The goal is to help payors and providers achieve the best, most cost-effective outcomes for patients using GLP-1s - reducing clinical waste, improving access, and sustaining healthcare budgets as demand continues to rise. The tools will also help biopharma companies launch new GLP-1 products in indications that are not currently reimbursed.

GLP-1s represent one of the fastest-growing therapeutic classes globally, driving a USD $95 billion obesity market by 2030 (Goldman Sachs Research, 2025). In the United States alone, it is estimated that between 30 and 70 million prescriptions for GLP-1s will be written annually by the end of the decade. However, their high cost and soaring demand pose a major challenge for payors. The drugs are not equally safe, effective or tolerable for all patients, and large-scale prescribing without understanding likely response can lead to unsustainable budget pressures that crowd out other essential health services.

"This proof-of-concept project will enable a more sustainable approach to the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists and demonstrate our abilities to provide solutions in high value disease states where precision medicine and therapy selection address unmet needs," said Curt Medeiros, Chief Executive Officer of Ovation.io. "By combining Ovation's best-in-class longitudinal omics and clinical data generation capabilities with PrecisionLife's world-leading analytics, we aim to build the real-world evidence needed to guide payors toward smarter reimbursement policies that improve patient outcomes while controlling cost. Importantly, our biobank, which is representative of both sex and ethnicity in the US, is scaling in complex, chronic diseases at unprecedented speed."

By identifying drug-response biomarkers that predict efficacy, safety, and tolerability, PrecisionLife and Ovation will enable the development of a Mechanostic® test that can help payors and publicly funded healthcare systems determine where GLP-1 therapies are most clinically and economically justified. This mechanism-based approach will make it possible to structure value-based reimbursement frameworks, where costs are aligned to real-world benefit and patient outcomes.

Steve Gardner, Chief Executive Officer of PrecisionLife, added: "This is our first collaboration with Ovation, giving us access to world-class multiomic and clinical data to expand our proven capability in identifying drug-response biomarkers beyond clinical trials and into real-world healthcare. GLP-1s present both a tremendous preventative health opportunity across multiple indications and a major challenge for health systems and payors. By understanding why some patients respond well and others do not, we can enable payors to make more informed, sustainable coverage decisions, help pharma bring new products to market, and ultimately deliver better value for patients, providers, and the industry."

Importantly, as GLP-1 therapies move into secondary indications such as cardiovascular, kidney, liver, and neurological diseases, the ability to predict drug response becomes ever more valuable. Understanding where these therapies work best will optimize resource allocation and help expand appropriate use of GLP-1s across multiple therapeutic areas - supporting both payors' cost sustainability and prevention value proposition as well as underpinning pharma's market growth in an increasingly competitive market.

About PrecisionLife®

PrecisionLife is a precision medicine company transforming how we predict, treat, and prevent complex chronic diseases. Using its proprietary AI-driven combinatorial analytics platform, PrecisionLife uncovers the biological drivers of disease at unmatched scale and resolution - personalizing risk prediction, accelerating diagnosis, and optimizing treatment decisions.

For more information visit: precisionlife.com

Contact: [email protected]

About Ovation

Ovation is a genomic data company committed to unlocking the potential of human genomic data at scale and accelerating precision medicine development. By providing access to high-quality genomic data linked to rich, longitudinal phenotypic data at scale, Ovation allows life sciences researchers to advance drug discovery and development more efficiently.

For more information about Ovation, visit http://www.ovation.io

