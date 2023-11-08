PrecisionOS Virtual Reality Anatomy Equally As Effective As Cadavers: New Study Reveals

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant leap forward for medical education, a unique randomized trial conducted by a team of esteemed researchers from the University of Toronto has revealed that PrecisionOS technology is as effective as traditional cadavers in teaching anatomy. The study, led by Robert Koucheki, MD, Peter Ferguson, MD and Barbara Ballyk, PhD, has gained significant attention in the last few months since publication.

A unique randomized trial conducted by a team of esteemed researchers from the University of Toronto has revealed that PrecisionOS technology is as effective as traditional cadavers in teaching anatomy. (CNW Group/PrecisionOS Technology)

Traditionally, the study of anatomy has relied heavily on saw bones or cadaveric specimens, which can present challenges in availability, access, preservation, and ethical considerations. PrecisionOS has developed, in concert with surgeons and medical anatomists, a promising alternative through an immersive and interactive 3D virtual reality experience. The PrecisionOS Virtual Reality Anatomy application simulates realistic and anatomically accurate structures, allowing students to explore, disassemble, and learn in a virtual environment.

The randomized controlled trial, conducted in the anatomy laboratory of the prestigious Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto involved 50 incoming first-year medical students who were assigned to start with either PrecisionOS or cadaveric learning. Students initially focused on upper limb anatomy before crossing over to study lower limb anatomy using the alternative educational tool. The primary endpoint of the study was the change in performance from pre-to post-intervention knowledge tests.

Results showed equivalent knowledge gained between the PrecisionOS Anatomy experience and cadavers. These findings add to the ongoing validation and evidence for the PrecisionOS solution while offering significant advantages of greater accessibility and reuse both of which lead to lower costs.

Furthermore, the study participants were surveyed to gauge their impressions of PrecisionOS as an educational tool. An overwhelming 80% of participants found PrecisionOS most valuable for teaching three-dimensional orientation, anatomical relationships, and key landmarks. This aligns with the majority opinion that a combination of traditional methods and PrecisionOS would enhance learning in the field of anatomy.

"Anatomy forms the foundation of knowledge across all specialties in healthcare" said Dr. Danny Goel, Orthopedic Surgeon and CEO of PrecisionOS. "Creating a product that is proven through independent research validates both the use and the opportunity for learners around the world. This study adds to the ongoing validation we are seeking to demonstrate the value of our software across the entire medical ecosystem."

Dr. Koucheki and his team believe that this research has far-reaching implications for medical schools worldwide, especially those grappling with challenges in acquiring human cadavers and cadaveric parts. The study underscores the potential of PrecisionOS to democratize access to high-quality anatomical education, thereby reshaping the landscape of medical training and education.

"This study highlights the transformative power of PrecisionOS in medical education," remarked Dr. Ferguson, lead Orthopedic Surgeon and Chair at the University of Toronto. "We are excited to pave the way for a more inclusive, accessible, and effective approach to teaching clinically and surgically relevant anatomy."

The findings of this trial are poised to drive innovation in medical education and could influence curriculum design across various specialties, including surgical and orthopedic fields. The research has been published in the Journal of Surgical Education, providing a valuable resource for educators, medical professionals, and researchers.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS is the global market leader of evidence-based virtual reality enabled medical education for the healthcare industry. Healthcare professionals across numerous residency programs, professional societies and medical device companies prefer PrecisionOS modules because they improve the transfer of knowledge and skills. Multiple, independent published trials confirm that participants using the PrecisionOS platform become more confident and skilled surgeons. PrecisionOS has collaborative affiliations with more than 70 major global residency and fellowship programs where the platform is being used in more than 60 countries globally. Learn more at www.precisionostech.com.

For Medical Schools and Residency Programs Seeking More Information:

Contact:

Rob Oliveira

Chief Creative Officer

PrecisionOS

[email protected]

Note to Editors: The complete study titled "Immersive PrecisionOS and Cadaveric Bone are Equally Effective in Skeletal Anatomy Education: A Randomized Crossover Noninferiority Trial" can be accessed in the Journal of Surgical Education, published by Elsevier Inc.

© 2023 Association of Program Directors in Surgery. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE PrecisionOS Technology