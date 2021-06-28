PRECISIONscientia Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Strategic Digital Engagement, Client Partnership and Satisfaction

Kurt Mueller: New Role of Senior Vice President, Digital Engagement In his new role, Kurt Mueller now oversees all of PRECISIONscientia's digital engagement efforts. Known for his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen, Mueller has a proven track record for bridging the digital gap in life sciences, and he is uniquely qualified to help define, plan, and execute the number of growing and evolving digital projects.

In addition to his primary focus on digital-engagement strategy, project support, and delivery, Mueller will lead the integration of novel medical communications capabilities and offerings involving the recent acquisition of Across Health, a leading global omnichannel engagement consultancy focused on providing an analytical and evidence-based framework for commercial strategy, execution, and resource optimization.

Nicole Ramocki, PhD: Promotion to Vice President, Client Services

Nicole Ramocki was promoted to lead PRECISIONscientia's Client Services Department. In her new role, Ramocki will work closely with all accounts across the agency to ensure teams provide flawless execution, strong strategic partnership, and client satisfaction.

Ramocki joined PRECISIONscientia more than 11 years ago, offering her support and leadership on one of its fastest growing accounts. From there, her leadership responsibilities grew, as she oversaw additional teams and helped lead numerous product launches, while also supporting company initiatives. In addition to relevant experience in the areas of oncology, stem cell transplant, neuroscience, and immunology, Nicole holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Physiology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

"As our agency evolves, it's rewarding to be able to capitalize on Kurt's and Nicole's unique expertise, knowledge, and leadership," said Nate Wible, EVP, managing director of PRECISIONscientia. "Kurt's passion and knowledge of 'all things digital,' and Nicole's deep knowledge of our business and approach will serve our clients and staff well. They will play a significant role in moving us toward our vision of setting the industry standard for medical communications strategy, scientific content, and innovation."

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 180 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

