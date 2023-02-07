PRECISIONscientia Celebrates 20 Years of Communicating Breakthrough Science

Helping Bring to Market Cutting-edge Therapies

in the Most Complex Areas of Medicine

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONscientia, a Precision Value & Health team and Pennsylvania-based agency dedicated to delivering medical and scientific communications that effectively interpret and translate the science of medicine across the commercial continuum, is celebrating 20 years of helping clients share critical information with health care providers (HCPs) to benefit millions of patients.

Since its founding, PRECISIONscientia has partnered with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to successfully bring novel therapies to market—many in the most complex areas of medicine, including cell and gene therapy and various rare diseases.

"I have worked with dozens of agencies in my last 17 years in the industry and will CONFIDENTLY say that PRECISIONscientia is the best in the industry. Their scientific acumen, responsiveness, and leadership with extremely competent staff has made me and my team extremely successful. They are a world-class organization."

–Vice President and Head of US Medical Affairs, Global Biotechnology Company

PRECISIONscientia has built a reputation of exceptional service with biopharmaceutical companies that are spearheading innovation and bringing more advanced therapies into development. As medical innovations become increasingly complex, the demand for clarity, insight, and compelling communication is a fundamental factor for drug developers who want to succeed in effectively communicating complex science. In addition to knowing the science, PRECISIONscientia is well-versed on improving connectivity with HCPs through more personalized digital engagement. These modern approaches to HCP engagement are evidenced in proprietary advancements like PRECISIONscientia's KOL/DOL Data Solutions services that profile and map key opinion leaders (KOLs) and digital opinion leaders (DOLs) to establish stronger insights for engagement.

Throughout its 20 years, PRECISIONscientia has partnered with more than 100 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, supporting over 200 brands that treat various diseases. Clinical successes include cell and gene therapy partnerships from early clinical development through the launch of a first-in-class CAR T-cell therapy. The PRECISIONscientia team has also supported more than 60 rare diseases including 20 launches. Furthermore, while the team can effectively showcase accomplishments achieved on behalf of their clients, they are equally focused on maintaining a positive culture for their people. The PRECISIONscientia team was featured as one of the Best Places to Work in the Philadelphia Business Journal for 3 consecutive years (2020-2022).

PRECISIONscientia's approach and core beliefs, established from the company's inception, still hold true today and will carry the company forward as the industry continues to rapidly evolve. Wible notes, "The science underpinning the medicines our clients are developing can help improve and save lives, and PRECISIONscientia plays a critical role in getting digestible scientific information into the hands of HCPs and patients who need it."

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 230 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn . Learn more about current openings by visiting our careers page .

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (health care communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com .

