PRECISIONscientia Named Among “Best Places to Work” for a Third Consecutive Year

The Philadelphia Business Journal "Best Places to Work" Awards honor superior organizations where voices are heard, cultures are thriving, and employees are engaged. Employees rate their company's work environment, culture, professional environment, people, and ability and willingness to embrace change and new ideas.

"That fact that the Philadelphia Business Journal honored us for the third year in a row is a testament to our talented, dedicated team members and the culture we've created together," said Nate Wible, Managing Director of PRECISIONscientia. "Our people have repeatedly said that PRECISIONscientia truly cares about them. Employee testimonials submitted to the Philadelphia Business Journal praised our teamwork and ample opportunities to learn and grow, as well as touted our company as the place to work if you want to be respected, appreciated, and collaborative. I have no doubt that our culture plays an integral role in our ability to provide excellent client service and make a difference in the lives of patients."

Winners were announced in the Philadelphia Business Journal online and will be featured in a special July supplement to the print edition.

About PRECISIONscientia: "Your Science Is Our Responsibility"

Founded in 2002, PRECISIONscientia is an authority in interpreting and communicating the science of today's cutting-edge therapies. With more than 200 employees who have experience in virtually every therapeutic area, PRECISIONscientia provides scientific and medical marketing, medical affairs, and training solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. PRECISIONscientia was founded with the simple belief that the scientific story is the foundation of every pharmaceutical brand. As a result, it seeks out business professionals who deeply understand science and are committed to perfection, superior results, and relationships that transcend brands and companies. To learn more, visit www.precisionscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Learn more about current openings by visiting our careers page .

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

