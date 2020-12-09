PRECISIONxtract Acquires Industry-Leading EHR Solution Platform And Launches Enhanced Personalized Messaging Solution

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRECISIONxtract, a Precision Value & Health team, announced the launch of two new and innovative product lines, EHR Connect™ and Access Genius™. These best-in-class solutions enable life science clients to achieve new levels of HCP engagement through leveraging sophisticated strategies, enhanced personalization, point-of-care technology, and execution expertise. The addition of these product lines further bolsters PRECISIONxtract's position as an industry leader in providing data-driven insights and technology-enabled solutions addressing the commercialization challenges faced by life science companies.

With over 20-years' experience connecting life sciences to EHR (electronic health record) advances, EHR Connect (formerly Kameleon Partners) was acquired by PRECISIONxtract earlier this year and offers a full suite of EHR products that support provider engagement and product access. Founders Matt Pitzel and Tim Van Aken have joined Precision to lead EHR Connect with their deep experience and knowledge of the complex EHR space.

Every EHR Connect engagement is customized to support a brand's existing strategy and business goals and eliminate roadblocks. EHR Connect allows brands to empower HCPs by identifying optimal patients for treatment, supporting patient diagnoses to advance quality care, boosting treatment adherence, ensuring follow-up compliance, and much more. Through detailed EHR Connect training, comprehensive strategy building, and resource implementation, pharma marketers drive market penetration by helping HCPs get more value from their EHR systems.

Commenting on the importance of EHR, Matt Pitzel explains, "For life science marketers, the EHR presents a massive opportunity to deepen connections to HCPs—helping them use their time more effectively, with the goal of better patient care. Many companies often lack a working knowledge of the multiple EHR products' functions, and how they can help solve brand challenges. This is why EHR Connect has been a valuable partner on more than 250 projects for life science brands. We know EHRs and pharma's strategic needs, and we know how to leverage EHR functionality for brands."

In addition to the launch of EHR Connect, PRECISIONxtract is also rolling out Access Genius, formerly Cost & Coverage Communicator, uniquely leveraging an intelligent machine-learning algorithm integrating HCP claims, local formulary, and customer attribute data to generate personalized HCP messaging and practice-specific market access information. Access Genius has been deployed by 120 brands across multiple digital and nondigital channels including digital interactive visual aids, rep-triggered and headquarter email, HCP websites, social platforms like Doximity, telemarketing, banner ads, and direct mail.

