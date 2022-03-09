PRECISIONxtract Launches OncoGenius, Empowering Oncology Brands With New Insights From Provider-level Data Tweet this

ORM's cofounders Bruce Edelen and Ron Schleif bring a wealth of oncology experience and have trusted relationships with almost 100 leading healthcare organizations across the United States "I know that I speak for the entire PRECISIONxtract team that we are very excited by the addition of Bruce and Ron to our group," commented Bruce Leavitt, President of PRECISIONxtract. "They bring a unique value to life science companies with their rare combination of oncology commercialization savvy and very strong relationships with oncology providers. With PRECISIONxtract's access to longitudinal provider level data, OncoGenius enables enhanced insights, facilitated by the depth of our data, and the ability to scale and serve oncology pharma clients."

To find out more about PRECISIONxtract's recent acquisitions and innovative suite of life science solutions, including OncoGenius, please visit www.precisionxtract.com/ces or email us at [email protected].

About PRECISIONxtract

PRECISIONxtract accelerates the value of data and value realization by enabling data science, leveraging analytics and innovating with technology to transform the way clients connect with customers. As a Precision Value & Health team, we have successfully supported the global commercialization needs for hundreds of brands and life science clients.

www.precisionxtract.com

About Precision Value & Health

Precision Value & Health is engineered to bring specialized expertise to every juncture of the innovation and commercialization continuum. With teams harnessing data-driven evidence and leveraging real-world experience, Precision Value & Health partners with life science companies to establish and communicate the clinical, economic, and humanistic value of innovative therapies. Our commercialization capabilities include PRECISIONadvisors (global pricing and market access strategy), PRECISIONeffect (healthcare communications and marketing), PRECISIONheor (evidence generation and strategy), PRECISIONscientia (medical communications), PRECISIONvalue (managed markets marketing), and PRECISIONxtract (data-driven analytics and insights). Precision Value & Health is shifting the trajectory and accelerating your success. Visit www.precisionvaluehealth.com.

