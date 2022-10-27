Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Size to Grow by USD 24.89 Mn, 44% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The preclinical animal behavior market size is set to grow by USD 24.89 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.99%, according to Technavio's latest estimates. The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders is driving the preclinical animal behavior market growth. However, factors such as a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2022-2026

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Industrial Laboratories And CROs



Academic And Government Research Laboratories

Application

Small Animals



Large Animals

Geography

North America : North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development for treating various lifestyle diseases, recent advances in pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several key vendors. The US and Canada are the key countries for the preclinical animal behavior market in North America .

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development for treating various lifestyle diseases, recent advances in pharmaceutical research, and the presence of several key vendors. The US and Canada are the key countries for the preclinical animal behavior market in North America.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the preclinical animal behavior market include Columbus Instruments LLC, Conduct Science Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Imetronic, Intellibio, Lafayette Instrument Co., Med Associates Inc., Mouse Specifics Inc., Muromachi Kikai Co. Ltd., Noldus Information Technology bv, Omnitech Electronics Inc., Orchid Scientific and Innovative India Pvt. Ltd., Sable Systems International, San Diego Instruments Inc., Signal Solutions LLC, Stoelting Co., TSE Systems GmbH, and UGO BASILE S.R.L. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Columbus Instruments LLC - The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior for the assessment of the velocity and acceleration of small animals.

The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior for the assessment of the velocity and acceleration of small animals. Conduct Science Inc. - The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior, where proper monitoring of animals is done on regular basis.

The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior, where proper monitoring of animals is done on regular basis. Harvard Bioscience Inc. - The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior, mainly for organ and animal research, cell analysis, molecular biology, fluidics, and laboratory consumables.

The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior, mainly for organ and animal research, cell analysis, molecular biology, fluidics, and laboratory consumables. Imetronic - The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior in diverse thematics, operant conditioning, drug dependencies, learning and memory, locomotion and motor coordination, consumption, anxiety and depression, and videotracking.

The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior in diverse thematics, operant conditioning, drug dependencies, learning and memory, locomotion and motor coordination, consumption, anxiety and depression, and videotracking. Intellibio - The company offers solutions for preclinical animal behavior used for measuring the free and spontaneous activities of mice or rats in their home cage.

The report also covers the following areas:

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist preclinical animal behavior market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the preclinical animal behavior market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the preclinical animal behavior market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will hinder the growth of preclinical animal behavior market vendors

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Columbus Instruments LLC, Conduct Science Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Imetronic, Intellibio, Lafayette Instrument Co., Med Associates Inc., Mouse Specifics Inc., Muromachi Kikai Co. Ltd., Noldus Information Technology bv, Omnitech Electronics Inc., Orchid Scientific and Innovative India Pvt. Ltd., Sable Systems International, San Diego Instruments Inc., Signal Solutions LLC, Stoelting Co., TSE Systems GmbH, and UGO BASILE S.R.L. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

