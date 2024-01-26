Preclinical Animal Behaviour Market: USD 27.61 Million Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2024 to 2028 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Preclinical Animal Behaviour Market is set for significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 27.61 million at an impressive CAGR of 5.03% between 2023 and 2028. The surge in global disease prevalence, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and cancer, is fuelling the demand for innovative therapeutics. This has led to increased preclinical and clinical research activities by pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Omics-based technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics have gained attention, attracting investments for drug development projects. The intense competition in drug development has prompted the need for sophisticated animal behaviour monitoring equipment in preclinical research. For a better understanding of market dynamics and trends, download the free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2024-2028

Regulatory Challenges and Market Segmentation The preclinical animal behaviour market is projected to grow rapidly due to stricter regulations for pharmaceutical safety and increased funding for research in neuroscience, cardiology, metabolic disorders, and oncology.

Technavio has segmented the market into application, end-user, and geography for a comprehensive analysis.

Application: Small Animals and Large Animals

End-Users: Industrial Laboratories and CROs, Academic and Government Research Laboratories

Regional Analysis: North America is forecasted to contribute 44% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

"The Preclinical Animal Behaviour Market size is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular diseases, which demand extensive research." - Technavio

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2024-2028 : Competitive Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Preclinical Animal Behavior Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors

Some of the key market players, including ANY-maze, Biobserve GmbH, Columbus Instruments LLC, Conduct Science Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., and others, are implementing various strategies such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product/service launches.

For a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and detailed company analyses

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

Application

Small Animals



Large Animals

End-user

Industrial Laboratories



CROs



Academic



Government Research Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses.

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our preclinical animal behavior market report covers the following areas:

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market size

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market trends

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market industry analysis

This study identifies Increase in digitization and automation in healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical animal behavior market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

