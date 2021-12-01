Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market Size to Grow by USD 14.63 mn | Increasing Growth in Preclinical Research and Testing to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the preclinical animal telemetry market are the increasing growth in preclinical research and testing, growing demand for lowering attrition rate in translational research, and increase in product launches, according to Technavio. However, factors such as ethical concerns related to animal testing may impede market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The preclinical animal telemetry market has been segmented by type into small animal telemetry and large animal telemetry.

Similarly, the market has been segmented by end-user into industrial laboratories and CROs and AGRL.

The market share growth of the CROs end-user segment has been significant.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

, , , and ROW. 39% of the growth will originate from North America .

. The US is a key country for the preclinical animal telemetry market in North America .

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe , Asia , and ROW.

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Report Sample

Notes:

The preclinical animal telemetry market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The preclinical animal telemetry market is segmented end-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and AGRL), type (small animal telemetry and large animal telemetry), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW).

, , , and ROW). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors holding a significant market share.

due to the presence of a few vendors holding a significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ADInstruments Pty Ltd., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Cambridge NeuroTech, emka TECHNOLOGIES, ETISENSE SAS, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Indus Instruments, Instem Group, Star-Oddi, and TSE Systems GmbH.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Oncology Clinical Trial Market: The oncology clinical trial market has been segmented by end-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and AGRL), type (small animal telemetry and large animal telemetry), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The oncology clinical trial market has been segmented by end-user (industrial laboratories and CROs and AGRL), type (small animal telemetry and large animal telemetry), and geography ( , , , and ROW). Immunology Market: The immunology market has been segmented by category (immunosuppressants and immuno boosters) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.63 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADInstruments Pty Ltd., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Cambridge NeuroTech, emka TECHNOLOGIES, ETISENSE SAS, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Indus Instruments, Instem Group, Star-Oddi, and TSE Systems GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio