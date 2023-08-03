Preclinical CRO market to grow by USD 2,253.55 million from 2022 to 2027|The increasing number of clinical trials drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preclinical CRO market size is expected to increase by USD 2,253.55 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.71%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Life Sciences Tools & Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The preclinical CRO market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preclinical CRO Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global preclinical CRO market is fragmented, with the presence of various vendors in the market. The vendors in the market in focus compete in terms of price, delivery speed, reliability, supply chain capacity, and others. With the growth in clinical research in most regions across the world, the need for preclinical CRO services is increasing. The preclinical cro market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

Altasciences - The company offers preclinical CRO such as in vivo GLP and non-GLP preclinical services.

Key Market Segmentation

Technavio has segmented the market into End-User (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes), Service (toxicology testing, bioanalysis and DMPK studies, compound management, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies provide resources and then outsource the research effort to CROs in both clinical and commercial-stage manufacturing due to recognizing the benefits of collaboration. The benefits include meeting the ever-increasing demand for generic drugs and biologics while also ensuring no compromise on the capital-intensive nature of the industry. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the segment in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, with IQVIA, the world's largest CRO, being headquartered in the US, the region had the largest share of the global preclinical CRO market in 2022. These companies provide contract research solutions and innovative technology services. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Altasciences

AmplifyBio

BioEmission Technology Solutions

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

CYNBIOSE

Eurofins Scientific SE

Gempharmatech Co. Ltd.

Global Center for Medical Innovation

ICON plc

Imavita S.A.S.

IQVIA Inc.

JSR Corp.

Kunming Biomed International Ltd.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Parexel International Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veeda Clinical Research Ltd.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Vivotecnia

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market Dynamics

The increasing number of clinical trials is an emerging preclinical CRO market trend. Development and research are required through more effective funding of clinical trials. Government initiatives, including funding clinical trials of drug manufacturers and training of clinical trial staff are conducted in regional markets, helping ensure the reduction of errors and the safety and efficacy of products. Hence, such factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global preclinical CRO market during the forecast period.

Intellectual property issues are key challenges that impede the growth of the market. To outsource medical research but intellectual property issues are hindering the growth of the market, CROs provide the option for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Pharmaceutical companies that manufacture new drugs and medications must also provide data on the safety and efficacy as per the relevant government and regulatory agency-framed rules and regulations. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The veterinary CRO market size is expected to increase to USD 277.21 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers veterinary contract research organization market segmentation by type (clinical trials, toxicology, and market authorization and regulatory support) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the global veterinary CRO market growth is the increase in ownership of companion animals.

The Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 52.46 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. This contract research organization market research report extensively covers market segmentation by application (clinical research, early phase development, laboratory, and regulatory consulting), end-user (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the CRO market is the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Preclinical CRO Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,253.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altasciences, AmplifyBio, BioEmission Technology Solutions, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., CYNBIOSE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Gempharmatech Co. Ltd., Global Center for Medical Innovation, ICON plc, Imavita S.A.S., IQVIA Inc., JSR Corp., Kunming Biomed International Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Medpace Holdings Inc., Parexel International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Veeda Clinical Research Ltd., WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., and Vivotecnia Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

