Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market size to grow by USD 137.63 million from 2023-2028| ADInstruments Pty Ltd., ALA Scientific Instruments Inc., emka TECHNOLOGIES, and more among the key companies in the market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

02 Nov, 2023, 17:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market size is expected to grow by USD 137.63 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 4.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including ADInstruments Pty Ltd., ALA Scientific Instruments Inc., emka TECHNOLOGIES, Harvard Bioscience Inc., MDE GmbH, Radnoti LLC, World Precision Instruments and XVIVO Perfusion AB. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market 2024-2028
Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

ADInstruments Pty Ltd: The company offers preclinical isolated organ perfusion systems such as the Isolated Perfused Rodent Liver Foundation System which provides the glassware for perfusing an isolated rodent liver to maintain its hepatic function.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market 2024 – 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (Industrial laboratories and CROs and Academic and government research institutes), Type (Isolated heart perfusion systems, Isolated abdominal organ perfusion systems, Isolated lung perfusion systems, and Cell isolation and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The industrial laboratories and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is anticipated for substantial growth during the forecast period. These entities play a significant role in drug discovery, research, design, and development, boasting the necessary infrastructure for conducting preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate different drug candidates. The growth of this segment is driven by the mounting investments made by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and the escalating trend of outsourcing activities to CROs.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 36% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market is driven in North America is based on key factors like the presence of leading companies, technological advancements, increased funding and research in life sciences, and the established presence of pharmaceutical companies and research institutes. Key market players such as Harvard Bioscience Inc., Radnoti LLC, and Emka Technologies play a positive role in market growth.

Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and products, including isolated organ perfusion systems for preclinical research, is a driving force behind the market's expansion in the region. These elements collectively fuel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Preclinical Isolated Organ Perfusion System Market 2024 – 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Prevalence of chronic diseases is a key driver for the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market.
  • These systems are crucial for preclinical research focused on organ-specific drug delivery and studying drug impacts on isolated organs.
  • Increasing rates of chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular, and respiratory diseases fuel market growth.
  • Growing demand for new drugs drives drug discovery activities, leading to increased adoption of isolated organ perfusion systems for pharmacological studies.
  • These factors are expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Trend - Increasing investment in R&D and preclinical research is one of the key trends driving the preclinical isolated organ perfusion system market growth.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

