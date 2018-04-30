Become the 'General Contractor of Choice' for Subcontractors by Out-Performing Your Competition

Exploring What General Contractors Are Doing to Optimize Their Subcontractor Relationships & Improve Bidder Responsiveness

With the widespread construction labor shortage and accelerated project schedules, general contractors and subcontractors must find new ways of working together more efficiently. These two sessions will share ways to optimize this relationship and how general contractors and subcontractors can become trusted partners for project success.

As the largest event in North America dedicated to construction estimating best practices, Advancing Building Estimation is a gathering of more than 400 estimation, preconstruction and VDC professionals. The conference focuses on the latest technology and tools for model-based quantity take-off, conceptual estimating and bid management.

Email preconstruction@theaustin.com to learn more about The Austin Company's Preconstruction Services.

About The Austin Company

Austin offers a comprehensive in-house portfolio of services, including planning, architectural design, engineering, design-build, construction management, and construction, as well as site location and operations improvement consulting for commercial and industrial companies throughout North America.

The Austin Company was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1878 and its headquarters remain in Cleveland, with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Mexico City, Mexico. Austin became a part of Kajima USA in 2005 and is a proud member of the Kajima family of companies worldwide. Kajima Corporation is a leading and top ranked, global design and construction organization. Learn more at www.theaustin.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preconstruction-leaders-featured-at-advancing-building-estimation-conference-2018-300639212.html

SOURCE The Austin Company

Related Links

http://www.theaustin.com

