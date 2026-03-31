Precoro Wins "Spend Management Innovation Award" in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precoro , the procurement centralization and automation platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Spend Management Innovation Award" in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, platforms, and software solutions in the global FinTech market.

Precoro

Precoro's end-to-end spend management software consolidates fragmented purchasing channels into one centralized platform, providing a clear view of all expenses. The solution automates spend management workflows from purchase requests and approvals to POs, invoices, and payments. Spend management platform from Precoro provides categorized employee expense claims, real-time budget oversight, and spend limit alerts.

It also connects seamlessly with leading ERPs and accounting tools, including QuickBooks, NetSuite, Xero, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, ensuring data synchronization.

Global organizations can manage spend in multiple subsidiaries and currencies, as well as tax setups with localization across languages and regions. Precoro enables companies to manage and control spending before it is actually committed, capture savings through consolidated buying and early-payment discounts, and reduce maverick spend by making the compliant option the default.

Additionally, Precoro offers AI-powered invoice and expense processing that scans invoices and receipts, extracts key data, and automatically matches invoices with purchase orders. An AI Assistant allows users to ask questions in natural language and helps procurement teams make data-driven decisions. Precoro AI analyzes spend patterns, manages future spending, and identifies unusual purchasing behavior.

"Precoro makes it simple to track who's spending what, when, and why anytime, anywhere, from any device," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Precoro helps companies manage spend across all teams and locations in one seamless and structured process. Offering complete visibility into requests, approvals, vendors, purchases, and reimbursements, this spend management solution gives companies real-time budget visibility and ensures fewer errors and faster month-end closes."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"Modern companies spend corporate money through dozens of disconnected channels, which makes it difficult to maintain centralized visibility and control," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "Precoro was built to bring these fragmented processes together into one spend management system that connects request intake, purchasing, expense reimbursements, and invoicing. We're honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough for helping organizations gain the transparency and control they need to manage spend more effectively."

About Precoro

Precoro is a procurement centralization and automation platform that gives companies advanced analytics, visibility, control, and confidence in their spend management. The platform's intuitive interface makes it easy for teams to use, while slice-and-dice reporting gives management the tools to analyze and guide financial decisions. More than 1,000 companies in 80+ countries rely on Precoro software to manage over $150B in organizational spending.

To learn more, visit precoro.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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SOURCE Precoro