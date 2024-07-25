Predactiv Appoints Media and Programmatic Veteran Courtney Stuart as SVP, Audience & Platform Sales

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Predactiv, a leading data technology company offering an innovative, AI-powered platform that enables clients to monetize and maximize the value of data assets, today announced the hire of Courtney Stuart, as Senior Vice President of Audience & Platform Sales. In his role, Stuart will lead the company's sales strategy across programmatic audiences, contextual solutions, and platform partnerships.

Courtney Stuart, SVP, Audience & Platform Sales at Predactiv

Courtney will play an instrumental role in driving the core competencies of Predactiv, in particular, predictive data offerings and AI innovations, to provide clients with strategic solutions to advance their businesses. He will oversee and execute on key sales strategies, ensuring exceptional performance and maximizing the success of Predactiv solutions for agencies and brands.

With a rich and varied background at leading firms like RTB House, Viant, GroundTruth, Criteo, and Yahoo!, Courtney brings a wealth of experience in omnichannel media and data management. His proven track record of innovation and growth makes him the perfect leader to drive Predactiv's Audience and Platform sales organizations.

Dana Hayes Jr., CEO of Predactiv, said "Bringing Courtney on board to lead our Audience and Platform sales efforts is a testament to our commitment to continued growth and expansion into new revenue streams, particularly across cookieless and contextual solutions. With his impressive track record and strategic vision, I am confident that Courtney is the right leader to take our sales efforts to new heights and create lasting impact at Predactiv."

Courtney is joining Predactiv at a key time and will be instrumental in driving revenue for new AI-enabled solutions powered by the Predactiv platform.

"It is thrilling to join Predactiv at such a momentous time, and I can't wait to hit the ground running to accelerate growth at a company that is on such an amazing trajectory. ShareThis, a Predactiv Company has built an amazing legacy, and the promise of Predactiv to drive success for clients with a powerful combination of predictive data and technology could not be more exciting," said Stuart.

Predactiv is a data technology company. Our innovative platform combines our proprietary data, with any data source, and provides the AI, processing and engineering prowess to yield advanced learnings that can be activated through our hundreds of integrations across the digital ecosystem. Our privacy-centric dataset is global, real-time, and predictive of both online and offline consumer behaviors.

Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit http://www.predactiv.com

