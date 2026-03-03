Predactiv Introduces New Lookalike Modeling Feature In The Predactiv Data Platform For Advertising Success and New Product Development

The new lookalike modeling capability enables companies to transform proprietary data into scalable, activation-ready audiences, new products, and incremental revenue streams, without the need for complex engineering or extensive in-house resources.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predactiv today announced the launch of Lookalike Modeling, a powerful new feature available in The Predactiv Data Platform. Lookalike Modeling was designed to offer clients a push button approach to a common data challenge. Previously, companies spent significant time and resources building models and scoring files. Predactiv now offers those same capabilities without the heavy lift.

With Lookalike Modeling, organizations can onboard proprietary data into The Predactiv Data Platform and quickly build a model that will find look-a-likes, at scale. The newly built audiences can be distributed for digital activation, leading to increased conversions. Our modeling solution enables advertisers to activate scalable, high-value audiences across omni-channel campaigns, from display to CTV, and drive measurable performance outcomes.

Turning Owned Data into Scalable Products

Many organizations own valuable first-party data, but lack the infrastructure or expertise required to model, expand, and commercialize it at scale. Predactiv Lookalike Modeling bridges that gap by enabling users to onboard their data directly into the platform and apply lookalike modeling to expand reach, strengthen signals, and increase the overall value of their data assets.

Through a simplified, guided workflow, users can:

Onboard single or multiple seed data securely into The Predactiv Data Platform

Automatically create modeled audiences using predictive intelligence and enrichment signals

Expand their data to a significantly larger addressable universe

Generate powerful audiences for advertising, activation, and analytics

The result could also be a new data product that leads to a new revenue stream.

"Many organizations sit on incredibly valuable data, but lack a practical way to turn it into scalable products," said Dana Hayes, Jr., CEO of Predactiv. "With Lookalike Modeling, we're removing that barrier. Predactiv gives data providers and data-rich organizations a faster, more accessible path to transform their owned data into expanded, high-value audiences, and ultimately into new, recurring revenue streams."

Unlocking New Revenue Streams for Data Providers

For data providers in particular, Lookalike Modeling represents a direct path to monetization. By transforming owned datasets into expanded, modeled audiences, data providers can create differentiated advertising products that appeal to brands, agencies, and platforms seeking high-quality targeting signals.

Instead of selling raw data or limited signals, data providers can scale their data into products that enable them to break into new advertising and activation channels. In effect, Lookalike Modeling offers data providers the fastest path to incremental revenue. Predactiv is the infrastructure layer that enables organizations to evolve from data owners into data product companies.

Early Access Now Available in The Predactiv Data Platform

Lookalike Modeling is now available through an early access program in which participants will gain hands-on access to the new capability. Early access partners will work closely with the Predactiv team to help shape the future of modeling-driven data monetization within The Predactiv Data Platform.

In addition, Predactiv can provide custom, managed service modeling solutions that meet the specific objectives of clients and data providers.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data and technology company specializing in transforming data assets through a proprietary AI-driven platform. The Predactiv Data Platform features real-time consumer insights, analytics, audience creation, and activation. The core of Predactiv's platform is its proprietary real-time global digital behavioral dataset. Predactiv collects and analyzes vast amounts of online data to help businesses understand consumer intent and optimize marketing strategies. The Predactiv Data Platform emerged from the success of ShareThis, a leading data and programmatic advertising provider, recognized for pioneering the use of AI in audience and insight creation. ShareThis is now a Predactiv Company. Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA.

