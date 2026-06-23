Predactiv Launches MCP Server and Platform API, Bringing Audience Intelligence Into AI Workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predactiv today announced the launch of a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server and Platform API, making the audience intelligence and data capabilities of The Predactiv Data Platform available directly inside generative AI tools, and embeddable into partner platforms and applications, without the heavy lift of custom integration.

MCP is an open standard, a universal plug for AI tools. Instead of building a custom connection for every AI assistant, a platform implements MCP once, and any MCP-compatible tool, including ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and Manus, can securely tap into it. Built on that standard, The Predactiv Data Platform now lets teams build, plan, and activate audiences in natural language from the AI tools they already use, or integrate those same capabilities into their own systems through the Platform API. Because the standard is open, there's no walled garden and no lock-in. New tools can connect as they adopt MCP, with no additional engineering work.

For marketing and data teams, that means going from question to activated audience in one automated flow, instead of stitching steps together across separate tools manually. Agencies, platforms, and data-driven businesses can embed the platform into their own products without standing up custom infrastructure. And the new access doesn't come at the cost of control. Every request runs through the same governance, privacy, and compliance controls, respecting feature flags and organization-level entitlements, so teams activate to any destination with the guardrails they already trust.

"AI is quickly becoming the operating layer for marketing and data teams," said Michael Gorman, Chief Product Officer at Predactiv. "Rather than build another walled garden, we're exposing our audience and data capabilities on open standards so that agents and partner platforms can build on them directly. This is the next step in Predactiv's role as the open infrastructure layer that turns data into intelligence and activation-ready products."

From Prompt to Activated Audiences

The MCP Server and Platform API serve different needs. The MCP Server brings Predactiv into the AI tools teams already use, in natural language, while the Platform API lets developers build the same capabilities into their own applications. Through either path, teams can:

Build and preview audiences from a natural-language brief, with live size estimates before activation

Onboard and manage first-party datasets, ready for modeling and audience creation

Deliver audiences to destinations they already use, such as DSPs, SSPs, clean rooms, or identity partners

Embed Predactiv's audience and data capabilities directly into their own platform or workflow

Once connected, an AI tool can do far more than pull data. An analyst might pull insights for two audience segments, ask which is sharper and why, turn the answer into an executive-ready summary, then bring in public web research to expand the segment, all in the same conversation. Pairing Predactiv's audience creation, sizing, insights, and activation with an AI tool's reasoning and reach across the open web shortens the distance from discovery to activation, and teams can run their own logic on top of the platform's foundational data to build an audience intelligence layer shaped by their own strategy.

Through the API, those capabilities become building blocks a team can embed in its own product. An agency or platform can put Predactiv-powered audience building, modeling, and activation directly inside its own environment, and can automate recurring work, like refreshing and re-delivering an audience on a set schedule, without manual steps.

"Marketing and data teams already use AI tools to analyze audiences, summarize what they find, and decide what to do next. The friction has always been the handoffs. You pull data out of one platform, interpret it in another, then act somewhere else," said Dana Hayes Jr., CEO of Predactiv. "By making The Predactiv Data Platform available inside those AI tools, we close that gap. Teams can build and size an audience, deepen the analysis with the tool's own reasoning and sourcing from the open web, and activate it without ever leaving the conversation. It's open by design, so customers decide how Predactiv fits into their stack, not the other way around."

Available Now In The Predactiv Data Platform

The MCP Server and Platform API are live in production today, with secure authentication and standards-based integration. Organizations that want to operate the platform through AI tools, or embed it into their own applications, should contact the Predactiv team to get started. Predactiv also offers custom, managed-service engagements for hands-on integration support, and welcomes early partners interested in co-developing new applications on the platform. To learn more, visit https://predactiv.com/predactiv-mcp-server-platform-api/.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data and technology company specializing in transforming data assets through a proprietary AI-driven platform. The Predactiv Data Platform features real-time consumer insights, analytics, audience creation, and activation. The core of The Predactiv Data Platform is its proprietary real-time global digital behavioral dataset. Predactiv collects and analyzes vast amounts of online data to help businesses understand consumer intent and optimize marketing strategies. The Predactiv Data Platform emerged from the success of ShareThis, a leading data and programmatic advertising provider, recognized for pioneering the use of AI in audience and insight creation. ShareThis is now a Predactiv Company. Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.predactiv.com.

Media Contact: Audrey Levitan, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, [email protected]

SOURCE Predactiv