Predactiv Launches Secure PII Onboarding & Identity Integration with LiveRamp

New capability offers data owners the ability to translate PII into privacy-safe identifiers, unlocking data enablement capabilities including modeling and audience activation within The Predactiv Data Platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predactiv today announced a new integration with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leader in data collaboration, that enables brands and organizations using offline data (i.e., PII data elements such as name, address, email, phone) to responsibly onboard and translate that data into secure and interoperable identifiers for activation within The Predactiv Data Platform.

This release marks a significant expansion of the types of data that can be enabled within Predactiv's ecosystem. Organizations are no longer restricted by PII when it comes to leveraging data enablement opportunities with The Predactiv Data Platform and can now benefit from all platform features, including the company's newly launched Lookalike Modeling feature. By enabling secure identity resolution workflows, Predactiv now supports a broader universe of data owners seeking to transform first-party PII assets into monetizable, privacy-safe data products.

Expanding What's Possible with Privacy-First Design

Historically, privacy regulations and platform constraints have limited the direct onboarding of PII into advertising and modeling environments. With this new integration, data owners and Predactiv clients can:

Send PII securely to LiveRamp for identity resolution.

Translate PII into privacy-compliant identifiers, including Hashed Email Addresses (HEMs), Mobile Advertising IDs (MAIDs), and IP-based identifiers.

Seamlessly onboard those translated identifiers into The Predactiv Data Platform for modeling, analytics, enrichment, and activation.

The result is a simplified workflow that preserves user privacy while dramatically expanding the scope of usable data for all platform capabilities. Once PII has been translated into acceptable identifiers, clients can build modeled audiences based on first-party customer data and expand their seed datasets into scalable, high-propensity segments for activation or even build new privacy-compliant data products.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams

For data providers, retailers, survey-based research firms, and other organizations holding PII-rich datasets, the ability to onboard PII creates an enticing pathway to new revenue streams. By connecting secure identity resolution with automated modeling, Predactiv enables partners to convert existing PII assets into revenue-generating audience products and solutions, all without the need for internal identity graphs or custom engineering workflows.

"This integration with LiveRamp is a natural extension of our Lookalike Modeling release and our broader platform vision," said Michael Gorman, Chief Product Officer at Predactiv. "We've always believed that the future of data enablement must be both privacy-safe and performance-driven. Now, we're enabling a new class of data owners to participate in the ad tech economy."

A Connected Platform Vision

With the launch of Lookalike Modeling and now PII onboarding, the Predactiv Data Platform continues to evolve into a comprehensive infrastructure layer for data enablement that brings together first party data, identity resolution, modeling, insights, and audience activation in a unified environment.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data and technology company specializing in transforming data assets through a proprietary AI-driven platform. The Predactiv Data Platform features real-time consumer insights, analytics, audience creation, and activation. The core of Predactiv's platform is its proprietary real-time global digital behavioral dataset. Predactiv collects and analyzes vast amounts of online data to help businesses understand consumer intent and optimize marketing strategies. The Predactiv Data Platform emerged from the success of ShareThis, a leading data and programmatic advertising provider, recognized for pioneering the use of AI in audience and insight creation. ShareThis is now a Predactiv Company. Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA.

