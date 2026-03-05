Predactiv Expands Secure PII Onboarding and Identity Integration Through A New Partnership with Deep Sync

New integration empowers organizations to convert PII into privacy-safe identifiers to fuel modeling, insights, and audience activation within The Predactiv Data Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predactiv today announced a new strategic integration with Deep Sync, a leading provider of deterministic identity data solutions. This partnership enables brands and data owners that maintain PII datasets to securely translate that information into privacy-compliant, interoperable identifiers for use within The Predactiv Data Platform.

This announcement builds on Predactiv's broader platform expansion and further strengthens its ability to support a diverse range of first-party data assets. With this integration, organizations are no longer constrained by PII data formats when seeking to activate, model, or monetize their datasets. Instead, they can responsibly operationalize that data across the full suite of platform capabilities, including Predactiv's recently introduced Lookalike Modeling feature.

Advancing Privacy-Compliant Data Enablement

For many organizations, PII has historically been difficult to leverage within digital environments due to privacy regulations and technical interoperability requirements. Through its integration with Deep Sync, Predactiv now provides a structured and compliant pathway to bridge that gap.

Data owners and platform clients can now:

Securely transmit PII to Deep Sync for identity resolution

Convert that data into addressable, privacy-compliant identifiers such as Hashed Email Addresses (HEMs), Mobile Advertising IDs (MAIDs), and IP-based identifiers

Ingest those translated identifiers directly into The Predactiv Data Platform

This workflow preserves privacy standards while dramatically broadening the types of data that can be leveraged for modeling, analytics, enrichment, and programmatic activation.

Strengthening the Impact of Lookalike Modeling

Once PII is translated into approved identifiers, organizations can immediately apply Predactiv's Lookalike Modeling capabilities to develop modeled audiences based on first-party customer data and expand seed audiences into larger, high-propensity segments.

By combining identity resolution from Deep Sync with Predactiv's automated modeling infrastructure, clients can transform previously underutilized data assets into scalable audience solutions, without building their own identity frameworks or engineering workflows.

Driving Incremental Revenue Opportunities

For retailers, data providers, and other organizations with valuable PII datasets, this integration opens the door to incremental monetization. Rather than allowing offline PII to remain siloed, partners can now translate those assets into digital-ready identifiers and activate them across the advertising ecosystem.

The result: secure identity translation paired with AI-driven modeling that unlocks revenue-generating audience products built from existing first-party data.

"This partnership with Deep Sync reinforces our commitment to privacy-safe data enablement," said Michael Gorman, Chief Product Officer at Predactiv. "As we continue expanding The Predactiv Data Platform, we're focused on giving data owners flexible, compliant pathways to operationalize their offline assets and bring them into the modern programmatic ecosystem."

Continuing to Evolve the Platform

With the rollout of Lookalike Modeling and expanded offline data onboarding capabilities, The Predactiv Data Platform continues to mature as a unified infrastructure layer that brings together first-party data, AI-driven modeling, consumer insights, and omnichannel activation in a single environment.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data and technology company specializing in transforming data assets through a proprietary AI-driven platform. The Predactiv Data Platform features real-time consumer insights, analytics, audience creation, and activation. The core of Predactiv's platform is its proprietary real-time global digital behavioral dataset. Predactiv collects and analyzes vast amounts of online data to help businesses understand consumer intent and optimize marketing strategies. The Predactiv Data Platform emerged from the success of ShareThis, a leading data and programmatic advertising provider, recognized for pioneering the use of AI in audience and insight creation. ShareThis is now a Predactiv Company. Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA.

About Deep Sync

Deep Sync is the industry leader in deterministic identity and AI-powered data solutions. Leveraging our 35-year foundation of compiling direct mail-grade datasets, Deep Sync develops data-first technologies that power marketing, measurement, AI, and business intelligence for agencies and brands with our fully deterministic identity graph, privacy-first audiences, comprehensive data solutions, and integrations with leading platforms and cloud providers. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com.

Media Contact:

Audrey Levitan

[email protected]

SOURCE Predactiv