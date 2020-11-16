PredaSAR Announces Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General David Mann as Vice President, Strategy, Army Systems and Defense Programs

In 2017, Mann culminated his Army tenure with more than 35 years of distinguished service across Space, Air and Missile Defense assignments, both domestic and throughout the Middle East. In addition to multiple assignments on the Joint Staff and Department of the Army Staff (Pentagon), Mann served as the Commanding General for the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command / Army Forces Strategic Command, while also serving as the Commanding General for U.S. Strategic Command's (USSTRATCOM) Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.

"We are excited to welcome Lt. Gen Mann, another trusted and highly respected senior leader to join our growing company," said PredaSAR Executive Chairman Marc Bell. "He not only brings a wealth of experience with his first-hand knowledge and understanding of the critical needs of the Department of Defense but will play a pivotal role to help shape our growth strategy and unique product offerings to best serve our clients. We are excited to work together to deliver compelling radar products and services."

"I am honored and excited to join the PredaSAR family," Mann commented. "Being able to join other senior military leaders creates a unique position to deliver solutions that address long-standing gaps in vital mission capabilities and unrealized commercial capabilities. In addition, PredaSAR's value proposition as a purpose-built company continues to inspire, and I look forward to contributing to PredaSAR's continued successes and achievements."

About PredaSAR

Founded in 2019, PredaSAR Corporation, a U.S. owned and controlled company, is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, providing end-to-end solutions to both government and commercial clients. Led by CEO Major General Roger Teague, USAF (Ret) alongside an experienced executive team with extensive national security space expertise, PredaSAR is also supported by a Board of Directors who bring over 100 years of national security experience to the company. PredaSAR is the clear choice for compelling SAR solutions, backed by a trusted and experienced, mission-savvy leadership team with strategic access to capital and cutting-edge satellite technology. For more information, please visit www.predasar.com

Media contact:

Debora Lima, Director of Public Relations | The Tag Experience

[email protected]

SOURCE PredaSAR

Related Links

http://www.predasar.com

