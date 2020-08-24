PredaSAR Successfully Completes Critical Design Review Milestone for Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar Spacecraft

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PredaSAR Corporation has successfully completed its Critical Design Review (CDR) to begin fabrication, testing and launch of its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) spacecraft, in partnership with Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc. PredaSAR is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced constellation of SAR satellites. The successful CDR completion marks another major milestone in PredaSAR's journey and follows its recent announcement of a rideshare partnership with SpaceX to launch its first satellite aboard the Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

PredaSAR spacecraft employ an advanced, proprietary radar payload to create 2D Synthetic Aperture Radar images, 3D reconstructions of objects and the Earth's surface, and customer-tailored data products. SAR satellites provide high-resolution images at any time of day and in any weather condition, overcoming natural limitations of traditional optical satellites. PredaSAR spacecraft possess the latest in space-proven, high quality satellite systems to support scalable and fully capable operations in any low earth orbit. Leveraging its advanced technologies, PredaSAR will deliver critical insights and data products to military and commercial decision makers at the speed of need.

"The collaborative work between PredaSAR and sister company Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems has met or surpassed objectives for this advanced radar satellite design. We look forward to building on the momentum of the successful CDR and accelerate toward production and testing," said PredaSAR COO Colonel Mike Moran, USAF (Ret). "The CDR represents a major milestone in our goal of fielding the world's most advanced commercial SAR capabilities and solutions for our clients."

"We are very pleased with the successful completion of PredaSAR's Critical Design Review and the cooperative efforts of all who contributed to this important achievement in our journey. We continue to mature this game-changing technology and look forward to building upon this successful partnership with Tyvak to achieve our mission to deliver compelling radar solutions for our government and commercial customers at the speed of need." said Eric Truitt, PredaSAR's Chief Solutions Officer.

About PredaSAR

Founded in 2019, PredaSAR Corporation, a U.S. owned and controlled company, is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, providing end-to-end solutions to both government and commercial clients. PredaSAR is the clear choice for compelling SAR solutions, backed by a trusted and experienced, mission-savvy leadership team with strategic access to capital and cutting-edge satellite technology. For more information, please visit www.predasar.com

Media contact:

Debora Lima, Director of Public Relations | The Tag Experience

[email protected]

SOURCE PredaSAR

Related Links

https://www.predasar.com

