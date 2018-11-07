Predata Named as Winner of TABB Group's 2018 Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Predata , the predictive analytics company for anticipating geopolitical risk, was named the winner of TABB Group's 2018 SuperNova Award, recognizing the most exciting FinTech startup helping to innovate business models within capital markets.

"We are honored to receive the 2018 SuperNova Award, and thankful to the TABB Group for the opportunity to compete," said Hazem Dawani, CEO of Predata. "At Predata, we're delivering a new, quantitative approach to managing geopolitical risk within capital markets. Investment managers are now able to consistently assess the risk of future market moving events, helping them confirm or falsify their convictions days ahead of major events."

Attendees of TABB Group's FinTech Festival were asked to vote for one of seven finalists' presentations to determine the winner of the SuperNova award. The audience selected Predata as the winner with 44% of the vote. Ahead of the conference, a committee nominated Predata as a finalist for the NOVA competition, along with BMLL Technologies, CrowdFill, OpenDoor, OpenText, Prattle, and Rise Financial Technologies. The committee selected the finalists based on their innovative approaches as well as their potential for future success.

In September, Predata also won the TradeTech FX Dragons' Den pitch competition in Barcelona. Mars Spencer, Vice President of Financial Markets, represented the company in the Dragons' Den: Examining the Greatest and Latest Innovations, where Predata's platform was selected by the audience as the firm offering true added value for their future investment plans.

Additionally, Predata was recently named as a finalist in Chief Investment Officer's 2018 CIO Industry Innovation Awards , which recognizes the most innovative asset managers. Predata will compete in the Data & Technology category and winners will be announced on December 13.

About Predata

Predata helps clients uncover predictive behavior by applying machine learning techniques to online activity. The company is building the most comprehensive predictive analytics platform for geopolitical risk, enabling customers to discover, quantify and act on dynamic shifts in online behavior. The Predata platform provides users with quantitative measurements of digital concern and predictive indicators for different types of risk events in any given country, operational footprint, or area of interest. For further information, visit www.predata.com or follow us on Twitter @predata.

SOURCE Predata

Related Links

https://www.predata.com

