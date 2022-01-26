Predicine Appoints Clint Webb as New General Counsel to Support Its International Expansion

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announced today that it has appointed Clint Webb as its new General Counsel (GC). This is the most recent of several executive appointments aimed at supporting Predicine's international expansion and further developing its industry-leading liquid biopsy research platform and infectious disease capabilities.

Clint is an experienced General Counsel specializing in advising high-growth diagnostic, biotech and device companies. Prior to this role, he was Head of Legal at Visby Medical, a diagnostics company that developed the world's first instrument-free, palm-sized, single-use PCR platform. Clint started his legal career at Morrison & Foerster and has led legal and operations teams at public and private life science companies. At Predicine, Clint will apply his 20-plus years of legal expertise to advise on corporate transactions, international expansion, data privacy and healthcare compliance initiatives and to build out and lead the legal and compliance teams.

"Predicine has made remarkable progress in precision medicine through innovation in science and technology," said Clint, new GC at Predicine. "I am enthusiastic about joining the Predicine leadership team. My experience with diagnostics, devices, clinical trials and collaboration with biopharmaceutical partners and healthcare systems will be directly relevant to fulfilling the Predicine mission — to empower the global healthcare ecosystem through innovation."

Predicine is working to expand its liquid biopsy research platform and infectious disease capabilities to help advance the possibilities of precision medicine. Clint will be a key player behind that initiative.

"We are delighted to have someone with Clint's significant life sciences expertise to lead our legal affairs and compliance programs to ensure data privacy protection and help drive our next-phase business growth in oncology and infectious diseases," said Dr. Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO, Predicine. "Clint's addition will help us continue to build a world-class leadership team to support our international expansion."

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Tustin, Houston, Shanghai, Singapore, Berlin and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale.

