Predicine Appoints Dr. Dennis Merkle as Chief Executive Officer of Predicine Europe and Global Head of Biopharma Business

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announced today that it has appointed Dennis Merkle, PhD, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Predicine Europe as well as its Global Head of Biopharma Business. Dr. Merkle moves into the role after leading the oncology development strategy, alliance management and biorepository teams at Invitae, which he joined as part of the acquisition of ArcherDx, where he was Senior Vice President of corporate development.

Known for his strategic leadership across commercial and R&D organizations, Dr. Merkle has extensive experience building high performing teams and novel functions in both the biopharma and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industries. Based in Germany, Dr. Merkle's primary role will be to build, scale and manage Predicine's European business strategy, operations, and organization, while growing, synergizing and strengthening its partnerships with biopharma clients globally.

Dr. Merkle has over 20 years' experience in cancer biology, molecular and companion diagnostics and drug development. Prior to joining ArcherDx and Invitae, Dr. Merkle built and lead the global companion diagnostics group at Merck KGaA, leading to that organization's first ever drug-companion diagnostic co-approvals. Dr. Merkle has also held senior positions in marketing and R&D at Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories and Philips building extensive experience in the development and launch of novel drug and diagnostic products, as well as the lifecycle management and marketing of mature products.

"Predicine Europe is one step closer to our grand mission - to empower the global healthcare ecosystem through innovation. Dr. Merkle is an accomplished industrial leader with a proven track record of product development and launch in the diagnostics and biopharma space. In the last six years, Predicine has made significant progress in precision medicine in both the biopharma and patient testing businesses. We welcome strong leaders, such as Dr. Merkle, to drive our next-phase business growth in global oncology and infectious diseases." said Dr. Shidong Jia, Predicine's Founder and Global CEO.

Dennis Merkle, new CEO of Predicine Europe, said:

"Predicine offers a best-in-class genomic platform that enables minimally-invasive diagnostics and molecular analysis for patients, healthcare providers and the biopharmaceutical industry. Through its unique portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic solutions, I am confident Predicine will be a market leader in precision medicine for years to come.

I am excited to be joining Predicine's world-class global team and establishing its European business operations, while also continuing to strengthen collaborations with our very important pharmaceutical partners. Complementing our presence in Silicon Valley, Tustin, Shanghai, Singapore, Houston and Boston, the European affiliate will make Predicine a truly global player in personalized healthcare. So, stay tuned for more announcements from this very important region!"

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a breakthrough cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Tustin, Houston, Shanghai, Singapore, Berlin and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com . Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter.

