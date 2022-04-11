Predicine Expands Its Footprint in the Greater Chicago Area to Better Serve Their Patients by Increasing Daily Capacity and Faster Turnaround Time

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases, announces the grand opening of its Chicago lab in Schaumburg, IL on April 2, 2022. This lab is in addition to the company's existing Silicon Valley and Houston labs in the U.S. The new Chicago lab will enable Predicine to better serve its regional patients in the greater Chicago and mid-west area.

The launch of Predicine's operations in the Mid-west marks another key milestone. Predicine is committed to continue serving communities, schools, public health, and businesses in COVID-19 and oncology testing.

Predicine's national laboratory network allows for a daily capacity of greater than 100,000 COVID-19 tests, offering high accuracy and fast PCR turnaround times.

Predicine was welcomed in the Greater Chicago Area by US Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL US 8), Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, the Schaumburg Business Association along with other notable oncologists and COVID-19 partners.

"The work that you do is pretty exciting. At the same time, I am blown away by all that you have done, science continues," said, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly.

"What an amazing establishment you have achieved [building a lab] in just 26 days. You care about sharing the science through publishing your findings in peer reviewed journals. You care about pushing the science to help people.

Prevention is so important, and you know the old saying is an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. The fact that you're doing that enriches our community and we hope that you're here for a very, very long time," said, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

"Following our mission to empower the global healthcare ecosystem through innovation, Predicine's local presence in Schaumburg, IL provides a more comprehensive coast to coast coverage to support our biopharma and clinical partners in personalized healthcare in oncology and infectious diseases," said Shidong Jia, Founder & CEO of Predicine.

The Greater Chicago area was chosen due to its large population of more than 10 million people and its access to other cities. Additionally, an estimated 80 million people travel in and out of O'Hare International Airport. Predicine's expansion of operations into the heart of the Chicago, IL has provided additional opportunity to bring comprehensive genomic testing solutions to ensure the safety of the community as the nation attempts to return to normalcy.

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine is developing a proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology as well as assays for infectious diseases. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, Harbin, and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at [email protected].

