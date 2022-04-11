Predicine to Attend 2022 AACR Conference in New Orleans to Highlight the Launch of PredicineBEACON™, a Novel, Tissue-agnostic, Actionable Assay for Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Detection and the Recent Publication of Several Studies in Genitourinary (GU) Cancers

PredicineBEACON™ offers ultra-sensitive detection of disease recurrence and is compatible with blood, urine- and/or tissue specimens. Urine-based MRD has particular applicability in GU cancers.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Predicine, a global molecular insights company, announced today that it will highlight the clinical utility of its full suite of genomic profiling solutions at the 2022 AACR conference being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans.

These technologies offer biopharma companies developing cancer therapeutics, novel approaches for drug development and translational insights across the globe. Key highlights include:

The launch of PredicineBEACON™ a tissue-agnostic, actionable minimal residual disease (MRD) detection platform

Seamless global integration of clinical trials including established and harmonized labs in both the USA (Hayward, Houston , and Chicago ) and Shanghai, China

(Hayward, , and ) and Urine, blood, and tissue based NGS solutions that address the full continuum of cancer patient care, from early cancer detection to diagnosis and therapy selection, to therapy monitoring and MRD.

Predicine is also pleased to announce recent key publications on their proprietary platforms with a focus on Genitourinary cancers. Highlights from the publications include the utilization of Predicine's DeepSea machine learning technology that provides insights into a tumor's genomic landscape through deep-sequencing of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from plasma and urine.

"Gemcitabine and Cisplatin Plus Durvalumad With or Without Tremelimumad in Chemotherapy-Naive Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer: An Open-Label, Single-Centre, Phase 2 Study", The Lancet Gastroenterology Hepatology , (Oh et al., 2022)

, (Oh et al., 2022) "Urine- and Blood-Based Molecular Profiling of Human Prostate Cancer", Frontiers in Oncology (Chen et al., 2022)

(Chen et al., 2022) "Dynamic changes in gene alterations during chemotherapy in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer" Scientific Reports (Tan et al., 2022)

(Tan et al., 2022) "Combined impact of lipidomic and genetic aberrations on clinical outcomes in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer" BMC Medicine (Mak et al., 2022)

"Predicine is pleased to attend 2022 AACR to highlight our novel technologies and discuss how we are transforming liquid biopsy and cancer care. The exciting data from our recent peer reviewed publications highlight our ever-expanding expertise in the field and demonstrate the clinical utility of liquid biopsy in personalized cancer care, clinical trials and CDx development. Our technology is providing robust insights into complex genomic alterations, such as gene copy number losses, which have been traditionally challenging to detect in liquid biopsy specimens. In addition, our expanding clinical data utilizing cfDNA from urine is enabling novel therapeutic investigations in GU cancers together with our biopharma and academic partners. We hope to translate these novel results into actionable patient benefit in the very near future," said Shidong Jia, Founder and CEO of Predicine.

Additional peer-reviewed publications on cancer can be found on Predicine's website here.

About Predicine

Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology and infectious diseases. Predicine has developed a proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The company has launched a portfolio of blood-, urine- and tissue-based diagnostic assays for oncology and infectious diseases. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Los Angeles, Beijing, Suzhou, Harbin, and Boston, Predicine partners with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company's website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at [email protected].

Contact Information:

Predicine Inc.

[email protected]

650-300-2188

SOURCE Predicine Inc