Predict the GDC, IGF, and D.I.C.E. Awards

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists or nominees have been announced for the 19th Annual GDC Awards, 20th Annual IGF Awards, and 22nd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Each award recognizes achievement in the video game industry and is also recognized through a special, independent War of Awards® process which begins online at warofawards.org and ends live at PAX East 2019.

Out of the 23 D.I.C.E. categories, God of War holds strong in twelve (12) categories. Marvel's Spider-Man trails behind just slightly with eleven (11) noms, while Red Dead Redemption 2 and Return of the Obra Dinn carry eight (8) and six (6) nominations, respectively.

The next titles to sport the most D.I.C.E. nominations are Florence, Into the Breach, and ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission with four (4) each. Winners will be announced at a ceremony held during the D.I.C.E. Summit on February 13 at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Out of the 10 GDC categories, Red Dead Redemption 2 takes the lead, nominated in seven (7) categories. Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War both are sitting at six (6) nominations, while indie hits Return of the Obra Dinn and Florence hold solid with four (4) each.

Out of the 7 IGF categories with considerations, Return of the Obra Dinn from Lucas Pope, the mind behind 2013's critically acclaimed Papers, Please, is nominated in four (4) categories. Other significant showings include Noita, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Do Not Feed The Monkeys all with three (3) nominations each.

GDC and IGF Winners will be announced at a ceremony held during the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, CA on March 20, 2019. Some IGF nominees may not yet be publicly available due to the juried submission process.

Fans can make and track predictions at warofawards.org now and as the live debate finale gets closer.

ABOUT WAR OF AWARDS:

"War of Awards" is a campaign and event designed to engage the entire gaming population in the otherwise elite horse race of video game awards season.

Each organization's award serves as a "play-off," with winners advancing to the fan-made "SuperBowl" known as the live debate "caucus," where supporters anoint the best of the season's winners at PAX East (Boston) on March 30, 2019. Tentative time and location is 7:30pm in the Bobcat Theatre (changed from Dragonfly).

War of Awards will be carried on the official PAX East 2019 live stream. Season updates will be announced on Discord below.



