Predictiv AI Names Jim Grimes Interim President & CEO

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jim Grimes, Chairman of Predictiv AI, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer following Michael Lende's resignation effective July 30, 2021. Due to personal family matters, Mr. Lende has made the difficult decision to step down as Predictiv AI's President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation.

The Board would like to wish Mr. Lende well and appreciates his efforts, dedication, and leadership in developing a new management team and innovative products. Mr. Lende has committed to ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities over the next few weeks and has agreed to be available for advisory and consulting services as may be requested by the Company.

Jim Grimes, who will retain his role as Chairman of Predictiv AI, stated, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Michael for his dedication and stewardship of the Company over the past 15 months. Predictiv AI will continue to pursue our business strategies and to build our business."

Jim Grimes is a recognized pioneer in Canada's telecom technology industry; a highly successful angel investor and much sought-after, respected executive consultant. During his career, he opened and led the Canadian division of three early-stage Silicon Valley based telecom start-ups – Stratacom Inc. (Cisco), Xylan Inc. (Alcatel) and Access 360 (IBM). Mr. Grimes subsequently led, in concert with the Cisco Canada leadership team under Nitin Kawale, the creation of Cisco Canada Venture Fund to drive Canadian innovation. This was Cisco Global Ventures' first fund outside the US, and they successfully built and deployed $150 million in the Canadian venture ecosystem. Most recently, Mr. Grimes was VP Product Solutions within the Enterprise Business Unit at Rogers and, leveraging his vast and deep relationships in the C-suites of Canadian business, advised companies such as Next Pathway Inc. on their corporate growth, acquisition and exit strategies.

