Predictiv AI Partners With Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute at University of Waterloo

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets is pleased to announce its dynamic new partnership with the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute ("Waterloo.AI") at the University of Waterloo. This partnership will allow Predictiv AI's subsidiary, AI Labs Inc. ("AI Labs"), to pursue its various innovations through leveraging Waterloo.AI as an extension of the Predictiv AI team.

The collaboration will allow access to the world's top artificial intelligence resources, creating much greater bandwidth in ideation, research, and development of solutions for real-world problems. Predictiv AI also looks forward to participating in and supporting Waterloo.AI events and introducing other synergistic partners to the program. Beyond having access to an unparalleled talent pool of academics and their teams for research and development, the partnership also provides for round table participation amongst Waterloo.AI partners.

"We are thrilled to have Predictiv AI join as a partner with Waterloo," said Harold Godwin, Managing Director of Waterloo.AI. "This is a very exciting time for our university and Waterloo.AI, and we are grateful for the interest and ongoing support of our partners, including our newest, Predictiv AI."

"We are very excited and honoured to be working with one of the world's leading artificial intelligence institutions. We will now be able to accelerate our innovations and scale our team's productivity while learning new ways to approach projects with new and unique technologies," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "The formalization of this relationship is a crucial building block in our growth plans as it allows us to remain asset-light while simultaneously accelerating innovation on our artificial intelligence and deep machine learning-based solutions. We look forward to a long-term association with Waterloo.AI."

About Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute

The Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute (Waterloo.AI) is dedicated to fostering and promoting research in all aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Waterloo.AI believes that AI will change our lives, transforming how we work, how we travel, how we treat disease, how we communicate, and how we learn. Our researchers are developing intelligent systems that can detect cancer and heart disease, understand language and emotion, and navigate roadways and factory floors better than ever before. Our constant focus on key technologies and on the foundational breakthroughs to make them a reality will accelerate AI innovation that benefits everyone, everywhere.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

