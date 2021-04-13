Predictiv AI Signs F2 Factor to Provide Strategic Support Services, Bolster Sales, and Increase Distribution

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consultancy agreement, effective immediately, with F2 Factor ("F2") to provide strategic support services to the Predictiv AI leadership team, and to increase sales and distribution across brands and products.

As a leader in multichannel marketing, sales, and distribution, F2 Factor is a firm which works in tandem with leading businesses to build and execute their sales strategy. The firm is led by Mark Collins who will be working directly with the leadership team at Predictiv AI. As a seasoned executive, Mark has built a track record of success, winning numerous awards throughout his career with GE and Cisco. Mark has played a leadership role in building multiple $100m franchises within global companies and worked with many start-up and scale-up companies over the years.

"Predictiv AI has already demonstrated an ability to bring cutting-edge technology to market at the right time to set the foundation for enabling intelligent infrastructure and controls for shared spaces that are game changing", said Mark Collins, President of F2 Factor; "We're extremely excited to team up with Predictiv AI and work together to add differentiated value and sustained success to new and prospective customers and partners. Our combination of experience, insight, and a culture of being hands on, uniquely positions us to play a key role in accelerating sales".

"To have one of the leading North American sales channel and distribution consultancy firms engaged and embedded as an extension of our team is a major leap forward in our sales plan and execution strategy. For an AI company and manufacturer, it's a game changer," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "Our focus and strength lies within our core business, developing innovative products and applications for use in real-world scenarios, to solve real-world problems. We're thrilled to be working with F2Factor and firmly believe that they'll be instrumental in expanding our overall market share, particularly in the temperature screening solutions segment through the promotion and sale of ThermalPass."

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

