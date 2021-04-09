TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce it has installed multiple ThermalPass temperature scanning devices in Memorial Healthcare System hospital facilities in south Broward County. Memorial is a leader in providing high-quality healthcare services to South Florida residents through its six-hospital network and various ancillaries throughout South Florida. The initial rollout of units was completed at Memorial Regional Hospital, the flagship facility and one of the largest hospitals in the state and Memorial Regional Hospital South, home of the Rehabilitation Institute.

Predictiv AI's ThermalPass Adopted by Memorial Healthcare System (CNW Group/Predictiv AI Inc.)

"With COVID-19 still threatening our community, it's important for us to continue using technology in a way that will help us maximize our team's time and provide quality and safe care to our community," said Dawn de la Vega, MSN, RN, Director of Nursing at Memorial Regional Hospital. "We have integrated ThermalPass, which has helped us eliminate forehead temperature checks and capture core temperature for employees reporting to work in a more efficient manner."

"It is an honour to be of service to one of America's top healthcare systems, having garnered many prestigious awards over the years, including having been selected by the American Hospital Association from more than 5,000 hospitals as the national model for improving the health of the community," said Jason Elmaleh, President of Commersive Solutions, joint venture partner in ThermalPass. "To have been selected by a customer with an unparalleled standard and commitment to their staff, patients, and community further demonstrates ThermalPass' best-in-class temperature screening solutions."

"The healthcare industry is experiencing a technological revolution, and we're extremely pleased that ThermalPass is at the forefront and well-positioned to capture market share in the temperature screening solutions category," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "It's an achievement to have been recognized and accepted by one of the leaders in America's healthcare system. Our team and partners are looking forward to working with Memorial to ensure a successful rollout to their entire network."

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

ThermalPass is manufactured by SMRT Labs Inc., a company jointly owned by AI Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Predictiv AI Inc. and Commersive Solutions Corp.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

