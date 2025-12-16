Predictive AI tools from SAS and Pinnacle Solutions transform pediatric care

Children's Specialized Hospital reduces patient no-shows by 63% in a single clinic with SAS and partner Pinnacle Solutions

CARY, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, and partner Pinnacle Solutions, are helping Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) transform pediatric care through data and predictive analytics. As part of the RWJ Barnabas Health system in New Jersey, CSH sought innovative ways to improve appointment attendance and resource management, implementing a solution designed to deliver measurable results.

SAS Partner Pinnacle Solutions introduced the Predictive Health Solutions Patient No-Show Predictor, built on SAS® Viya® and hosted on Amazon Web Services. The solution helps hospitals analyze patterns in missed appointments and identify actionable steps, using securely managed hospital and scheduling data to create patient-level risk profiles.

"Our partnership with SAS helps us create and deliver innovative solutions that drive measurable improvements in patient care," said DJ Penix, President, Pinnacle Solutions. "Building the Patient No-Show Predictor on SAS Viya has made it possible to make a real difference in patients' lives."

Children's Specialized Hospital had extensive patient and scheduling data across multiple systems, which the team sought to integrate for better insights. Integrating these data sources was essential for transforming raw information into meaningful, usable insights. The unique partnership between SAS and Pinnacle Solutions enabled CSH to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. CSH saw an 8.5% reduction in patient no-shows across its clinical network, and a remarkable 63% reduction in no-shows at a single clinic during the initial implementation phase.

"Working with SAS and Pinnacle Solutions has given our team the tools to better serve patients and support staff," said Charles Chianese, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Children's Specialized Hospital. "The Predictive Health Solution Patient No-Show Predictor helps us understand what drives missed appointments and take proactive steps, leading to fewer missed appointments and better care for our patients."

Unlike standalone software solutions, the SAS and Pinnacle offering leverages industry-leading analytics and industry expertise. The Patient No-Show Predictor aggregates and analyzes data, scheduling systems and appointment history records to pinpoint which upcoming patient visits are most at risk for no-shows, while also ensuring that patients receive appointment reminders tailored to their preferences and needs. With intuitive user interfaces designed for schedulers and hospital staff, it makes it easy to identify patients at risk of missing appointments and allows users to dive deeper into the data to make informed decisions in real time, all while ensuring HIPAA compliance.

"Advanced analytics and AI are transforming health care by turning data into actionable insights that improve lives," said John Carey, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at SAS. "Through the SAS Partner Program, we empower partners like Pinnacle Solutions to leverage SAS Viya capabilities to develop innovative solutions. Pinnacle's work with Children's Specialized Hospital shows how SAS partners enable providers to deliver better patient care, optimize operations and make decisions that truly matter."

