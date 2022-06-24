Predictive Analytics Market Size to grow by USD 17.00 bn | Requirement of Advanced Analytics for Operational Efficiency to Drive Growth | Technavio

Jun 24, 2022, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Analytics Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Predictive Analytics Market Analysis Report by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) Forecasts,2022-2026". Get Report Snapshot
Market Driver
The requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency is driving the global predictive analytics market growth. Data has become an asset for process enhancement, productivity, and operational proficiency. Predictive analytics enables enterprises to make strategic decisions in an effective, accurate, and quick manner, giving them a competitive advantage.
Some of the critical use cases for predictive analytics are process optimization, failure point identification, scam detection, fraud mitigation, customer retention strategies, and strategic decision-making. Predictive analytics solutions provide operational and cost reduction advantages. All these factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Predictive Analytics Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Altair Engineering Inc.
- Alteryx Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Board International SA
- Cloudera Inc.
- Domo Inc.
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- KNIME AG
- Microsoft Corp.
Predictive Analytics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2022-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2022-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2022-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2022-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2026
Revenue-generating Deployment Segments
The cloud-based segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference for this model by vendors, as it offers effective quality control, intuitiveness, and easy maintainability. From the vendors' perspective, the cloud-based segment is a lucrative deployment model, especially due to the easy AI and cognitive function integrations, superior scalability, flexibility, effective capacity management, low investment, and a predictable revenue curve. Some of the most widely used cloud offerings include Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Drive, One Drive, and Office 365.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased digitization and the early adoption of sophisticated technology will drive the predictive analytics market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the predictive analytics market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
|
Predictive Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.36%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 17.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
19.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Altair Engineering Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Alteryx Inc.
- Exhibit 93: Alteryx Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Alteryx Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: Alteryx Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Alteryx Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Fair Isaac Corp.
- Exhibit 97: Fair Isaac Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Fair Isaac Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Fair Isaac Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Fair Isaac Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 102: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SAP SE
- Exhibit 125: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: SAP SE - Key news
- Exhibit 128: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
- Exhibit 130: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Vista Equity Partners Management LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
