Predictive Analytics Market to grow by USD 21.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing need to detect fraud and scams is a key factor driving market growth.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "predictive analytics market by end-user (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the predictive analytics market between 2022 to 2027 is USD 21.60 billion, according to Technavio. The growing need to detect fraud and scams is a key factor driving market growth. The need for fraud detection in the social and mobile world is driving the predictive analytics market. With technological advancements, fraud and phishing are becoming more and more sophisticated and pose serious threats to data security and privacy. This has led to growing concern about these threats, prompting businesses across different industries to adopt predictive analytics in their business processes. Predictive analytics can also be used to identify cyber security issues and vulnerabilities, leading to a rise in use cases across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, BFSI, and healthcare. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Predictive Analytics Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Accessibility issues for quality and standardized data are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The predictive analytics market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Banking and financial institutions can predict consumer behavior and preferences through predictive analytics. Understanding customer patterns is an advantage for companies in the BFSI sector, who can make more informed forecasts and decisions by prioritizing their customers' interests. Additionally, historical data allows business leaders to enter the predictive analytics market, such as Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and others to make informed decisions. Data analytics allows banks and other financial institutions to react to changing market conditions, identify risks, make forecasts based on past consumer behavior, and identify new opportunities for themselves and their customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the predictive analytics market:

Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Related Reports:

The Data Analytics Outsourcing Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 23,111.4 million. This data analytics outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive), end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the data analytics outsourcing market growth is the focus on reducing operational costs.

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.79% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,939.31 million. This blockchain technology in healthcare market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (private, public, and hybrid), end-user (pharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare payers, and healthcare providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing inclination toward data security is notably driving the market growth.

Predictive Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio