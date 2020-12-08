Predictive Analytics to be Used to Protect COVID-19 Vaccines

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneEvent Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce its new innovation, the Thermo HeartbeatTM algorithm. Utilizing predictive analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, OneEvent monitors refrigeration temperatures while predicting the potential breakdown of refrigerators and freezers to help protect COVID-19 vaccine inventory.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 50% of vaccines may be wasted globally every year and wastage in unopened vials is usually attributed to cold chain and stock management problems.*

One of the primary causes of improper refrigeration is the loss of cooling due to equipment failure.

The OneEvent® system, which meets CDC requirements and recommendations, protects COVID-19 vaccines and other inventory in cold storage in two ways. First, the OneEvent® system provides remote, real-time monitoring through a cellular gateway, collecting data from door and temperature sensors (including ultra-cold). Data is stored and analyzed in the cloud to verify that conditions are normal. When conditions exceed pre-set parameters, alerts are sent to a mobile device via email, text or push notification, empowering staff to correct the problem before inventory is affected. The OneEvent® system helps users meet CDC requirements and recommendations for vaccine storage.

The second method of protection is provided through the OneEvent® system's Thermo HeartbeatTM algorithm and predictive analytics . The Thermo HeartbeatTM analyzes temperature variation during normal use including warming, cooling and defrost cycles. By collecting and analyzing data with predictive analytics, the OneEvent® system can detect whether a refrigerator or freezer has issues maintaining proper temperature and can predict if a unit's temperature will go above or below its pre-set limits days in advance of doing so.

The Thermo HeartbeatTM algorithm's advance notification allows users to take action to protect their inventory in advance of a critical situation. Aside from protecting vital inventory, OneEvent's advance notice of potential issues reduces the strain on staff and reduces costs from expensive after-hours or rush service charges.

As the world begins the most extensive vaccination program in history, safeguarding COVID-19 vaccines will play a vital role in empowering us to recover from this devastating disease.

OneEvent Technologies, Inc, is a subsidiary of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK).

OneEvent was created to empower the protection of lives and property and has patented modern safety solutions to protect buildings, homes, assets and occupants. OneEventTech.com

* See Monitoring Vaccine Wastage at Country Level, available at https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/68463/WHO_VB_03.18.Rev.1_eng.pdf

This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.

