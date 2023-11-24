Predictive and Preventive Maintenance in Passenger Vehicles: Key Growth Opportunities Include CASE Mobility, Data Monetization and Connected Vehicle Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Predictive and Preventive Maintenance in Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Passenger vehicle maintenance in Europe and North America has witnessed a transformative shift in the last decade from a traditional reactive approach to one that is proactive, focusing on predictive and preventive solutions. This shift can largely be attributed to the increased adoption of connectivity features in vehicles. Connected vehicles can transfer real-time vehicle data to diagnostic devices or a cloud platform for predicting component behavior, conducting failure analyses, and communicating corresponding insights back to the car or customer for maintenance or service action. The need for preventive maintenance solutions is underscored by their capacity to prevent critical failures, reduce vehicle downtime, enhance safety, and extend component lifetime.

This study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space. It also highlights the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

Key Issues Addressed

How has passenger vehicle preventive maintenance evolved over the years?

What are the effects of prognostics? What are some of the use cases for stakeholders such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier suppliers, and solution providers?

What solutions do different preventive maintenance providers offer? What are their business strategies?

What are the growth opportunities available for prognostic solution providers? What are the strategies they must adopt?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Overview of Passenger Vehicle Maintenance Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics for Connected Vehicles

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Connected Vehicle Sales by Regions

Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region

2023 Regional Analysis - NA

2023 Regional Analysis - Europe

Prognostics Solutions' Packaging and Pricing Strategy

Competitive Environment

Passenger Vehicle Maintenance - Overview

Comparison of Reactive and Proactive Vehicle Maintenance

Evolution of Vehicle Maintenance to Prognostics

Traditional Reactive Maintenance Ecosystem

Proactive Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem

Passenger Vehicle Preventive Maintenance

Preventive Maintenance for CASE Mobility

Data Sources for Vehicle Health Monitoring and Preventive Maintenance

Regulatory Overview and Standards

Notable Connected Vehicle Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot

SAE International's Categorization of IVHM Capability Matrix

SAE International's Capability Levels for IVHM

Preventive Maintenance Solutions - Overview

Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem

Bosch Prognostics for Connected Cars

HARMAN and proteanTecs Solution for Predictive and Preventive Maintenance

KPIT Predictive Maintenance Using RUL Methodology

Garett's Advanced Diagnostics and Prognostics for Connected Cars

Use Case 1 - Intelligent Tire Asset Management Using Prognostics

Use Case 2 - Predictive Maintenance for Battery Management in EVs

Preventive Maintenance Insights From Select Solution Providers

Preventive Maintenance - Business Overview

Business Models that Vehicle Preventive Maintenance Solution Providers Have Adopted

Preventive Maintenance Stakeholder Analysis

SWOT Analysis for Preventive Vehicle Maintenance

Challenges in Adopting Preventive Maintenance

OEMs' Preventive Maintenance Solutions

BMW Preventive Maintenance Insights

Maintenance and Health Insights offered by Other OEMs

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Vehicle Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity 3 - CASE Mobility

