Predictive and Preventive Maintenance in Passenger Vehicles: Key Growth Opportunities Include CASE Mobility, Data Monetization and Connected Vehicle Services

Passenger vehicle maintenance in Europe and North America has witnessed a transformative shift in the last decade from a traditional reactive approach to one that is proactive, focusing on predictive and preventive solutions. This shift can largely be attributed to the increased adoption of connectivity features in vehicles. Connected vehicles can transfer real-time vehicle data to diagnostic devices or a cloud platform for predicting component behavior, conducting failure analyses, and communicating corresponding insights back to the car or customer for maintenance or service action. The need for preventive maintenance solutions is underscored by their capacity to prevent critical failures, reduce vehicle downtime, enhance safety, and extend component lifetime.
This study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space. It also highlights the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.
Key Issues Addressed
- How has passenger vehicle preventive maintenance evolved over the years?
- What are the effects of prognostics? What are some of the use cases for stakeholders such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier suppliers, and solution providers?
- What solutions do different preventive maintenance providers offer? What are their business strategies?
- What are the growth opportunities available for prognostic solution providers? What are the strategies they must adopt?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Research Scope
- Overview of Passenger Vehicle Maintenance Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics for Connected Vehicles
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Connected Vehicle Sales by Regions
- Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region
- 2023 Regional Analysis - NA
- 2023 Regional Analysis - Europe
- Prognostics Solutions' Packaging and Pricing Strategy
- Competitive Environment
Passenger Vehicle Maintenance - Overview
- Comparison of Reactive and Proactive Vehicle Maintenance
- Evolution of Vehicle Maintenance to Prognostics
- Traditional Reactive Maintenance Ecosystem
- Proactive Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem
Passenger Vehicle Preventive Maintenance
- Preventive Maintenance for CASE Mobility
- Data Sources for Vehicle Health Monitoring and Preventive Maintenance
Regulatory Overview and Standards
- Notable Connected Vehicle Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot
- SAE International's Categorization of IVHM Capability Matrix
- SAE International's Capability Levels for IVHM
Preventive Maintenance Solutions - Overview
- Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem
- Bosch Prognostics for Connected Cars
- HARMAN and proteanTecs Solution for Predictive and Preventive Maintenance
- KPIT Predictive Maintenance Using RUL Methodology
- Garett's Advanced Diagnostics and Prognostics for Connected Cars
- Use Case 1 - Intelligent Tire Asset Management Using Prognostics
- Use Case 2 - Predictive Maintenance for Battery Management in EVs
- Preventive Maintenance Insights From Select Solution Providers
Preventive Maintenance - Business Overview
- Business Models that Vehicle Preventive Maintenance Solution Providers Have Adopted
- Preventive Maintenance Stakeholder Analysis
- SWOT Analysis for Preventive Vehicle Maintenance
- Challenges in Adopting Preventive Maintenance
OEMs' Preventive Maintenance Solutions
- BMW Preventive Maintenance Insights
- Maintenance and Health Insights offered by Other OEMs
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Vehicle Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Monetization
- Growth Opportunity 3 - CASE Mobility
