Predictive and Preventive Maintenance in Passenger Vehicles: Key Growth Opportunities Include CASE Mobility, Data Monetization and Connected Vehicle Services

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Predictive and Preventive Maintenance in Passenger Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Passenger vehicle maintenance in Europe and North America has witnessed a transformative shift in the last decade from a traditional reactive approach to one that is proactive, focusing on predictive and preventive solutions. This shift can largely be attributed to the increased adoption of connectivity features in vehicles. Connected vehicles can transfer real-time vehicle data to diagnostic devices or a cloud platform for predicting component behavior, conducting failure analyses, and communicating corresponding insights back to the car or customer for maintenance or service action. The need for preventive maintenance solutions is underscored by their capacity to prevent critical failures, reduce vehicle downtime, enhance safety, and extend component lifetime.

This study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in this space. It also highlights the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2030.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How has passenger vehicle preventive maintenance evolved over the years?
  • What are the effects of prognostics? What are some of the use cases for stakeholders such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier suppliers, and solution providers?
  • What solutions do different preventive maintenance providers offer? What are their business strategies?
  • What are the growth opportunities available for prognostic solution providers? What are the strategies they must adopt?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Overview of Passenger Vehicle Maintenance Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics for Connected Vehicles
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Connected Vehicle Sales by Regions
  • Connected Vehicle Penetration by Region
  • 2023 Regional Analysis - NA
  • 2023 Regional Analysis - Europe
  • Prognostics Solutions' Packaging and Pricing Strategy
  • Competitive Environment

Passenger Vehicle Maintenance - Overview

  • Comparison of Reactive and Proactive Vehicle Maintenance
  • Evolution of Vehicle Maintenance to Prognostics
  • Traditional Reactive Maintenance Ecosystem
  • Proactive Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem

Passenger Vehicle Preventive Maintenance

  • Preventive Maintenance for CASE Mobility
  • Data Sources for Vehicle Health Monitoring and Preventive Maintenance

Regulatory Overview and Standards

  • Notable Connected Vehicle Regulations and Mandates - A Snapshot
  • SAE International's Categorization of IVHM Capability Matrix
  • SAE International's Capability Levels for IVHM

Preventive Maintenance Solutions - Overview

  • Preventive Maintenance Ecosystem
  • Bosch Prognostics for Connected Cars
  • HARMAN and proteanTecs Solution for Predictive and Preventive Maintenance
  • KPIT Predictive Maintenance Using RUL Methodology
  • Garett's Advanced Diagnostics and Prognostics for Connected Cars
  • Use Case 1 - Intelligent Tire Asset Management Using Prognostics
  • Use Case 2 - Predictive Maintenance for Battery Management in EVs
  • Preventive Maintenance Insights From Select Solution Providers

Preventive Maintenance - Business Overview

  • Business Models that Vehicle Preventive Maintenance Solution Providers Have Adopted
  • Preventive Maintenance Stakeholder Analysis
  • SWOT Analysis for Preventive Vehicle Maintenance
  • Challenges in Adopting Preventive Maintenance

OEMs' Preventive Maintenance Solutions

  • BMW Preventive Maintenance Insights
  • Maintenance and Health Insights offered by Other OEMs

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Vehicle Services
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Monetization
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - CASE Mobility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r24ynm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report 2023 - Robotics, Minimal Interventions, New Payment Models and Data Integration Provide Growth Opportunities

Spinal Surgery Devices Market Report 2023 - Robotics, Minimal Interventions, New Payment Models and Data Integration Provide Growth Opportunities

The "Growth Opportunities in Spinal Surgery Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The aim of this study is to analyze...
Global Hybrid Operating Room Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 - Surgical Oncology and Aesthetic Surgery are Key Applications Set to Increase the Adoption of HORs During the Forecast Period

Global Hybrid Operating Room Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 - Surgical Oncology and Aesthetic Surgery are Key Applications Set to Increase the Adoption of HORs During the Forecast Period

The "Hybrid Operating Room Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. A hybrid operating room is adopted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.