Predictive Ballistics Selected as Primary Supplier of Overt Armor Kit (OAK) by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Ballistics LLC (Predictive Ballistics) has been awarded a contract to provide Overt Armor Kits (OAK) to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). By creating a hyper-modular solution, Predictive Ballistics has crafted a unique OAK armor package specifically tailored for dynamic law enforcement situations. This package consists of the multi-functional VAULT™ armor carrier from C2R USA, utilizing Safariland's new SX® HP (NIJ STD 0101.06, Level IIIA) ballistic package – with an areal density of only 0.65 lb/sqft.

C2R USA Vault Armor Carrier Dark Navy FBI C2R USA Vault Armor Carrier Ranger Green DEA USMS

As the exclusive contract awardee with the highest rated offering over 11 industry leading competitors, Predictive Ballistics received a five-year, $61.0M Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) award. Selected after an extensive vetting process, the offering was evaluated on factors such as tactical carrier design, ballistic performance, quality of construction, and end-user evaluations for function, fit, and overall comfort. This award, issued by the FBI, is also available to other Department of Justice agency components, including but not limited to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and United States Marshal Service (USMS).

"This contract award is the validation of a multiyear team effort to pair a world-class carrier system, designed for law enforcement by C2R USA with a robust and incredibly lightweight ballistic package created by Safariland®." said Scott Wyatt, President and founder of Predictive Ballistics. "Taking these two industry leaders and combining them into an adaptive, creative ballistic armor system, more lightweight, comfortable and purpose built than anything on the market, is something our team is extremely proud of. Integrating a revolutionary new cummerbund/shoulder closure system, produced with innovative automation allows us to deliver a world-class product to the Bureau. It also goes beyond the product. We tailor each OAK system, for the agent's comfort and safety and provide training and communication that is second to none in our industry. This is the new 'Tip-of-the-spear' in ballistic systems."

Predictive Ballistics' OAK solution had to pass some of the most rigorous ballistic testing in history required by the FBI including close-edge protection, extreme angle shots, an extensive list of special threat rounds, and extended environmental conditioning. With an emphasis on strength, flexibility, and longevity, the SX HP package by Safariland® showcased outstanding ballistic performance and wearability.

"We spent an incredible amount of time analyzing the requirements set forth by the FBI, USMS and DEA with the goal of truly understanding their needs and how to create a carrier system that would support these dynamic missions." said Paul Tate of C2R USA. "Our experience creating bespoke carrier solutions for Tier-1 teams helped us to craft the Vault™ into the ideal system for US law enforcement. Developing and building systems in the United States is an honor for the team and this award is a testament to years of hard work and commitment to excellence."

About Predictive Ballistics

Predictive Ballistics combines best-in-class personal protective equipment with industry leading ballistic education/communication to help public safety teams select the ideal product, for their unique missions. Working with hundreds of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Predictive Ballistics syncs the world's best ballistic and tactical products with teams looking to excel and push their operational limits. Headquartered in California, Predictive Ballistics also has kitting facilities in North Carolina and is a qualified Federal Small Business with a GSA MAS contract.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives®," is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

About C2R USA

"Forged under Fire" is a phrase heard throughout the company and not taken lightly. C2R USA channels years of custom carrier development, crafted behind the scenes, and tested in the world's harshest environments. Created by operators, for operators, our kit provides solutions for tactical scenarios designed to bring everyone home. C2R USA's custom design lab, production facility and logistics hub are headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Media and Product Information Inquiries:

Predictive Ballistics LLC

Media Inquiries: Scott Wyatt | (619) 722-0418 | [email protected]

Product Information: [email protected] | www.PredictiveBallistics.com

23986 Aliso Creek Road #549 – Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

SOURCE Predictive Ballistics