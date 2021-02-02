Predictive Dialer Software Market Size Worth $12.19 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global predictive dialer software market size is expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 37.0% from 2021 to 2028. Predictive dialer software uses statistical algorithms to predict the availability of contact center agents and estimates the normal time for phone calls to be answered. The dialing rate is then adjusted accordingly considering these two factors.

Key suggestions from the report:

By component, the software segment is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The capability of the software to help agents in handling blended calls and deal with both outbound and inbound calls prompts businesses to adopt the software to deliver higher customer satisfaction

On the basis of deployment, cloud-based predictive dialer software assists businesses with the processes related to voice broadcasting and live call transfer. Its key features include voicemail detection, concurrent calling, campaign analytics, and text-to-speech conversion

In terms of enterprise size, small and medium enterprises need efficient communication systems, which can potentially boost their business. Predictive dialer systems are suitable for small and medium enterprises as they can autodial call efficiently as per the business needs

Based on end use, government agencies are widely adopting predictive dialer systems as they are affordable, can be easily installed on a desktop, and require no additional hardware. As a result, even smaller government organizations are adopting these systems to effectively communicate with citizens and staff

Continued adoption of the latest technologies in emerging economies, such as China and India , is expected to create growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific .

Businesses are widely adopting predictive dialer systems to reach out to a large number of customers automatically. Furthermore, predictive dialer dials from a list of phone numbers and can detect disconnected phone numbers, voicemail messages, busy signals, and unanswered numbers. Such a system potentially allows companies to keep their customers updated about a service issue or emergency.

Numerous businesses across the globe are adopting predictive dialer software to leverage automated dialer technology to connect with their customers in real-time. The software allows contact center agents to adjust the calling rate efficiently according to the sales benchmarks and quotas. The software also allows agents to access valuable customer information related to the next call in the lineup.

Predictive dialer software can allow contact center agents to effectively handle high call volumes. The software can also help businesses in improving agent efficiency and productivity with a lesser workforce. The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the demand for predictive dialer software as companies prefer working with a limited workforce amid the pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global predictive dialer software market on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Predictive Dialer Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Software



Services



Integration & Deployment



Support & Maintenance



Training & Consulting



Managed Services

Predictive Dialer Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cloud



On-premise

Predictive Dialer Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Predictive Dialer Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Government



Healthcare



IT & Telecom



Others

Predictive Dialer Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Predictive Dialer Software Market

Agile CRM

ChaseData Corporation

Convoso

Five9, Inc.

NICE inContact

PhoneBurner

RingCentral, Inc.

Star2Billing S.L.

VanillaSoft

Ytel Inc.

