Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Announces Rollout of Proprietary LIS Cloud-Based Laboratory Information System Software
LIS system enables scalable functionality and big data analysis capabilities
Sep 15, 2021, 13:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. ("PHDC" or "the Company"), a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes, today announced the rollout of their internally developed proprietary Laboratory Information System (LIS). PHDC LIS is a HIPAA compliant, proprietary cloud-based LIS software platform. This is an entirely new platform equipped with added multifunctionality, scalability, and complex data management and analysis. PHDC LIS will provide a robust database supporting PHDC's new test development pipeline.
Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nuñez commented, "PHDC LIS is designed specifically to take full advantage of the software's adaptability to multiple analytic platforms for highly customized testing and laboratory informatics management. Scalability was the top priority for the development of PHDC LIS, and the system can be utilized for virtually any amount and complexity of data. Our investment in building out our proprietary system for the benefit of our clients affirms our data-first approach to diagnostics development and laboratory services."
Key features and enhancements of the PHDC Laboratory Information System include:
- Highly scalable cloud-based functionality
- Complex data extraction and analysis
- HIPAA compliance
- Tight security control; from the infrastructure to user access level, security is prioritized for protected health information (PHI data) and compliance with HIPAA regulations
- Ability to generate quality assurance reports, sales reports, and miscellaneous research reports
- User-friendly interface with portal access for client accessibility
- Simple management and instrument integration
- Intuitive requisition audit capability
- Collaborator management
- Easy-to-use test sample storage location entry
- Streamlined master patient identification
- Centralized requisition issue board with ticketing system
- In-depth reporting capability
- Bulk upload for test reports
- Support for partially reported or partially released requisition scenarios
- Requisition issues tracking and notifications
- Support for multiple time zones
- Support for bulk CSV upload
- Support for bulk scanned requisition upload
- Support for multiple laboratories
- Comprehensive client metadata tracking
- Secure document storage
- Support for documenting custom test prices for each client
- Support for collaborator custom test reference range
- Capability to choose previous insurance information
- Sample inventory lookup
- Multi-browser platform functionality
- Easy integration with external application programming interfaces (APIs).
Planned future enhancements to the PHDC laboratory information system include an integrated patient and physician portal, a reporting template builder, and inventory tracking for reagents.
About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company
Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics that detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and support better therapeutic outcomes. The Company's PULS Cardiac Test™, marketed in the U.S., the Middle East, Asia, and Canada, identifies asymptomatic patients at risk of a heart attack who are missed by the current standard of care, and its DIABETESpredict™ test, distributed throughout North America, identifies genetic risk of type 2 diabetes before symptoms or abnormal lab results are discovered, and provides in depth information to those already diagnosed. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a PHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
SOURCE Predictive Health Diagnostics Company
