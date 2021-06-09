Predictive Health Diagnostics Company Announces Strong Momentum with 120,000th PULS Cardiac Test™ Order

"Since product launch in 2018, PULS Cardiac Test sales have demonstrated consistent growth through December 2020, which marked the 100,000 th test order and our first major distribution milestone. In just five months since then, demand has accelerated significantly due to our enhanced marketing efforts and growing awareness of the unique ability for the PULS Cardiac Test™ to save lives," said Matthew Nuñez, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Health Diagnostics Company. "We are excited about upcoming developments that will significantly broaden market availability of the product for consumers through multiple new distribution channels and market regions."

The Company has signed a PULS test distribution agreement with Prodia Clinical Laboratory in Indonesia and has secured distribution throughout China upon acceptance through the FDA. The PULS test is distributed in the U.S. through Predictive Health Diagnostics Company and in Canada through LifeLabs.

Healthcare providers may place orders for the PULS Cardiac Test by calling 866-299-8998 or visiting pulstest.com/order.

Commercial launch of the Company's next diagnostic test product, DIABETESpredict™, is planned for this month. A new way to identify type 2 diabetes risk before symptoms or abnormal labs are discovered, DIABETESpredict was developed by PHDC in collaboration with the SIGMA PROJECT partners (Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Broad Institute at both MIT and Harvard).

About Predictive Health Diagnostics Company

Predictive Health Diagnostics Company (PHDC) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. PHDC's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. To learn more, visit PHDC at phdiagnostics.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

